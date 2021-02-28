Asian markets tumble as rate hike fears take hold

Equity markets were pummeled on Friday, on growing fears that an expected strong global economic recovery this year would fan inflation and force central banks to hike interest rates, despite reassurances that ultra-loose monetary policies would be kept in place for as long as needed.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, slowing infections and US President Joe Biden’s impending huge US stimulus package are proving to be a double-edged sword for traders as they weigh the much-needed return to pre-COVID-19 life with the prospect that prices could soar.

There is also a worry that this could threaten one of the key pillars of the rally on world markets from their nadir in March last year — record-low borrowing costs and a vast bond-buying program.

Alarm bells have been ringing for weeks as the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries climbed to one-year highs, as investors moved out of the safe havens — yields rise as prices fall — and on Thursday a better-than-expected read on US jobless claims pushed them up further.

Yields have also advanced in other parts of the world, including Australia, France and Germany, New Zealand and even Japan, which has struggled for decades to fire inflation.

That sparked a hefty sell-off in New York on Thursday as all three main indices tanked — led by the NASDAQ’s 3.5 percent plunge as tech firms are more susceptible to higher interest rates.

Asia followed suit on Friday, suffering one of its worst sessions since the dark days of last March’s collapse.

In Taipei, the TAIEX closed down 498.38 points, or 3.03 percent, at the day’s low of 15,953.80. Turnover was NT$432.112 billion (US$15.27 billion). It declined 2.37 percent from a week earlier.

In Japan, the broader TOPIX declined 3.21 percent to 1,864.49 and posted a weekly loss of 3.34 percent, while the Nikkei 225 plunged 3.99 percent to 28,966.01, losing 3.50 percent from a week earlier.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 3.64 percent to 28,980.21 and plunged 5.43 percent week-on-week, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.12 percent to 3,509.08, losing 5.06 percent over the week.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.35 percent to 6,673.3, a weekly decline of 1.77 percent, while in Seoul, the KOSPI lost 2.8 percent to 3,012.95 and lost 3.05 percent from a week earlier.

“Markets have become myopically fixated on inflation,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said. “The expectations being that we will see an explosion in demand as vaccines reopen developed market economies. The fact is, data has shown we have seen an increase in demand anyway up till now, despite the pandemic walls erected globally.”

The selling comes despite constant reassurances from US Federal Reserve officials that they are not worried about inflation, and that the rise in US Treasury yields is a sign that the economic outlook is bright — and rates will not rise for the foreseeable future.

“With the US economic outlook boosted by pandemic improvement, vaccine distribution and the prospects of President Biden’s fiscal package getting through Congress, investors are now fixated on the risk of inflation and economic overheating,” said Tai Hui (許長泰), chief market strategist for Asia-Pacific at JP Morgan Asset Management. “Investors may not be fully convinced by the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keep monetary policy loose for an extended period.”

“The likely rise in headline inflation, partly due to the low base from 12-months ago, could challenge this dovish view, even though we agree that sustained demand-side inflation pressure is still some quarters away,” he said.

He added that the rise in yields “serves as a trigger to investors who have been looking for a reason for an equity market correction. Volatility will continue, but this could provide an interesting opportunity for investors to reload on equities.”

