World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AVIATION

Boeing to pay US$6.6m fine

Boeing Co on Thursday agreed to pay US$6.6 million in penalties to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which said it failed to comply with a 2015 safety agreement and cited other safety concerns. The penalties include US$5.4 million for not complying with the agreement in which it pledged to change its internal processes to improve and prioritize regulatory compliance, and US$1.21 million to settle two pending FAA enforcement cases. The largest US planemaker’s safety record has been under scrutiny after 346 people died in two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, prompting the plane’s 20-month grounding. In the aftermath, new questions emerged about its safety practices. The new settlement covers FAA allegations that Boeing managers exerted undue pressure on company workers performing certification duties for the FAA at its South Carolina plant.

JAPAN

Industrial output rises 4.2%

Factories last month increased output for the first time in three months, signaling the nation’s economic recovery is continuing, despite a renewed state of emergency to contain COVID-19. Industrial output rose 4.2 percent from the previous month, with production of memory chips and semiconductor equipment climbing, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported yesterday. Economists had projected a 3.8 percent overall gain amid rising exports, especially to China. Separately, retail sales last month decreased 2.4 percent from a year earlier, better than the 2.6 percent projected fall by economists. Tokyo’s consumer prices excluding fresh food fell at a slightly slower pace of 0.3 percent this month from a year earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

LODGING

Airbnb sales beat estimates

Airbnb Inc on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that blitzed analysts’ estimates, as travelers chose vacation rentals during a holiday season marred by rising COVID-19 cases. Releasing its financial results for the first time as a public company, Airbnb posted sales of US$859 million in the final three months of last year, down only 22 percent from a year earlier. Analysts had been projecting US$739.7 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Nights and experiences booked, a metric that represents the total number of guest stays and tourist activities booked on the platform, dropped 39 percent from a year earlier to 46.3 million, the San Francisco-based company said in a statement. Gross booking value fell 31 percent to US$5.9 billion.

AIRLINES

IAG expecting a recovery

British Airways parent IAG SA yesterday said that there were grounds for optimism about air travel this summer, after posting its first annual loss in almost a decade. The airline group reported an operating loss of 7.43 billion euros (US$9 billion) last year, it said in a statement. While CEO Luis Gallego expressed growing confidence that a recovery would take shape, IAG said it could not provide an outlook for the current year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to batter air travel. Carriers specializing in long-haul routes have suffered the worst of the downturn, with the International Air Transport Association predicting some intercontinental markets could take years to revive. Companies such as London-based IAG are counting on so-called COVID-19 passports to help spur a quicker rebound as vaccine rollouts accelerate.