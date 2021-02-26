AIRLINES
Quantas revenue plunges
Australian carrier Qantas yesterday reported a US$5.5 billion plunge in revenue during the second half of last year and said that international passenger flights would not resume until October as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to devastate the industry. The country’s biggest airline said that it faced an underlying pretax loss of A$1.03 billion (US$822 million), with statutory losses climbing to A$1.47 billion. “Border closures meant we lost virtually 100 percent of our international flying and 70 percent of our domestic flying — three-quarters of our revenue — about A$7 billion — went with it,” Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said. Quantas’ revenue fell by A$4 billion during the first half of last year, bringing the total impact of the pandemic to A$11 billion.
ENERGY
Exxon reserves fall one-third
Exxon Mobil Corp’s global oil and gas reserves tumbled by one-third last year as the COVID-19 pandemic slammed global oil prices and demand, the company said on Wednesday. The largest US oil producer is reeling from the sharp decline in oil demand and a series of bad bets on projects when prices were much higher. It slashed project spending by one-third last year, cut jobs and added to debt to cover its dividend. Exxon’s reserves are at their lowest since the merger between Exxon and Mobil in 1999, and were “a result of very low prices during 2020 and the effects of reductions in capital expenditures,” the company said in a filing. Total reserves for all products fell to 15.2 billion barrels of oil and gas at the end of last year from 22.4 billion in 2019, mostly driven by oil sands in Canada and US shale gas properties, the filing said.
BANKING
Standard Chartered bearish
Standard Chartered PLC warned that the COVID-19 pandemic and low interest rates would weigh on earnings this year, projecting little growth before a recovery next year. Affected by restructuring charges, the London-based bank yesterday reported adjusted pretax profit slid 40 percent to US$2.51 billion last year, missing analyst estimates of US$2.55 billion. Credit impairments more than doubled last year. Income this year is expected to be in line with last year, although lower in the first half than in the same period last year, the bank said as it announced a US$0.09 dividend and a US$254 million share buyback. “We remain strong and profitable, although returns in 2020 were clearly impacted by higher provisions, reduced economic activity and low interest rates, in each case the result of Covid-19,” chief executive officer Bill Winters said in a statement.
RETAIL
Suning.com touts selloff
Suning.com Co (蘇寧易購) said that shareholders plan to sell a 20 to 25 percent stake in the retailer to unidentified buyers, in the latest sign that parent Suning Appliance Co (蘇寧電器) is working through liquidity issues. The unit of the Chinese retail and e-commerce conglomerate did not give a price, but a 25 percent stake would be valued at as much as 16 billion yuan (US$2.48 billion). The shares would be sold to buyers in sectors including infrastructure, it said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Media reported earlier that Suning Appliance was in talks to sell all or part of its stake to a conglomerate of state-owned companies, and Suning.com shares were yesterday suspended pending news. Concerns have been raised since last year about Suning Appliance’s financial health, when rumors of a cash crunch pressured bonds issued by the key listed unit.
