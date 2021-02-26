China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (吉利汽車) and its Swedish affiliate Volvo Cars are putting off earlier plans to merge, wagering that they would be more agile as standalone entities.
The manufacturers would preserve their separate corporate structures, while cooperating more closely on electrification, autonomous-driving technology and software, a joint statement said.
While they would no longer pursue a combination as announced last year, new listings could be on the table.
Photo: Reuters
“This is about maintaining top-line momentum,” Volvo chief executive officer Hakan Samuelsson said in an interview. “A merger isn’t always positive. You risk losing momentum because there’s too much internal focus.”
Geely and Volvo would also move their powertrain development activities into a separate company, which would enhance focus on development of electric vehicles, Samuelsson said.
Daimler AG joining the business would be positive, he said.
The German automaker counts Geely founder Li Shufu (李書福) as its biggest shareholder and in November last year announced plans to jointly develop a gasoline engine that could be electrified later.
The moves are the latest examples of vehicle companies rapidly transforming their businesses as they eschew the internal combustion engine in favor of batteries.
Daimler this month said that it would spin off its trucks unit after more than a century of keeping it under the same roof as its vehicle operations, while Volkswagen AG is mulling a possible listing of Porsche AG.
Volvo might seek a listing of its own after deciding against a merger with Geely. It tabled plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2018 after early feedback from investors indicated that they would have assigned the company a lower-than-expected valuation.
“It’s important to have the possibility to reach out to equity markets as a standalone company,” Samuelsson said.
No decision has been made on a renewed IPO push.
Geely’s parent company, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利控股), acquired Volvo from Ford Motor Co for US$1.8 billion in 2010, when the US automaker was recovering from the global financial crisis.
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts in December last year estimated that Volvo could be valued in the range of US$8.1 billion to US$11.6 billion.
Li has been forging ties with a vast array of companies to stay abreast of the two great shifts hitting the industry: electrification and automation.
In less than a month earlier this year, Geely agreed to pacts with Baidu Inc (百度), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊).
Google on Thursday restructured its responsible artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to centralize teams under a single executive, Marian Croak, a move by the Internet giant to stabilize groups working on ethics research and products after months of chaos. Croak, a vice president of engineering, would be the lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment. The Alphabet Inc unit has sought to defuse employee rancor stemming from the acrimonious departure of a prominent black researcher, Timnit Gebru. Croak, a black Google executive who is currently focused on site-reliability matters, would report
‘LESS DUMB’ LIQUIDITY: If more companies start to speculate in cryptocurrency, ‘we’re going to be in bubble territory before you know it,’ a market analyst said Bitcoin is closing in on a market value of US$1 trillion, a surge that is helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets such as stocks and gold. The largest token has added more than US$415 billion of value this year to about US$956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes bitcoin and four other coins, has more than doubled. Speculators, corporate treasurers and institutional investors are thought to have stoked bitcoin’s volatile ascent. Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: The former see an asset being
PUNCTURE-PROOF: Air Fom tires are made of material used in sports shoe soles and offer a comfortable ride, although people are still skeptical about solid tires Getting a flat tire is a nightmare for cyclists, sending home early any rider who had ventured outdoors without a repair kit or spare inner tubes. Although punctured tires have long been a pain point for cyclists, the problem has never been effectively resolved, despite the bicycle industry going back centuries. A few products have been developed to help reduce the likelihood of flat tires: puncture-resistant tires, which are thicker than usual tires or come with a protective layer; anti-puncture tapes, which are placed between the tire and inner tube to offer extra protection; and tubeless systems that use sealant to close
LONG-TERM PLAN: The company expects growth in revenue from its automotive business this year and that it would contribute meaningfully to sales from 2023 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) new electric vehicle (EV) platform is expected to help launch vehicles later this year, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said on Saturday, signifying major progress in the electronics giant’s push into the automotive industry. Two light vehicles designed using the company’s MIH Open Platform would be unveiled in the fourth quarter, Liu told reporters at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城). Hon Hai might at the same time also help launch an electric bus, he said. Hon Hai has been seeking to expand its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies including