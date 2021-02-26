Lite-On to pay record dividend after profit hike

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The board of directors of electronic components supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) has approved a cash dividend distribution of NT$3.4 per share, a record dividend translating into a cash yield rate of 6 percent, the company said yesterday.

Lite-On’s net profit hit a record at NT$10.02 billion (US$354.6 million) last year, up 7 percent year-on-year, which translates to earnings per share of NT$4.31.

COVID-19 pandemic-related demand for technology products, including notebooks and gaming devices, helped boost sales, Lite-On director of investor and public relations Julia Wang (王玉玲) said.

While COVID-19 shutdowns of vehicle plants affected the sale of the firm’s automotive electronics for the first half of last year, demand has come roaring back, Wang said.

“Our tier-one customers, auto manufacturers, were locked down for the first half of 2020, but demand came back strongly,” Wang said.

For its automotive business, Lite-On forecasts that revenue growth would be in the double digits year-on-year this quarter.

Wang said that there is “good visibility” for first-quarter growth in the company’s other applications, including optoelectronics, and 5G and Internet of Things applications.

“Thanks to the ongoing improvement of product mix, operational efficiency and global capacity optimization, gross margin and operating margin will be up,” Wang said.