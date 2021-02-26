Retail sales “defied expectations” to rise to NT$368.1 billion (US$13.03 billion) last month, a 3.6 percent month-on-month increase and up 3.6 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday.
“We actually expected negative growth, but strong auto sales, online shopping and demand for cold-weather related items drove growth,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said.
Internal demand is “on a steady upward trend” in general, Huang said.
Auto sales increased 29.2 percent year-on-year, as pent-up demand for foreign vehicles was satisfied.
People spent a combined NT$71.7 billion on vehicles, a new monthly record.
A desire to avoid public transportation amid lingering COVID-19 concerns also encouraged the buying rush, in addition to government purchase incentives that expired last month, Huang said.
“COVID-19 and other factors disrupted the supply of foreign-made vehicles until recently, which is why we are seeing such a strong rebound,” he said.
Non-storefront retail sales totaled NT$31.8 billion, up 22.7 percent year-on-year, mostly accounted for by an increase in online and mail-order shopping.
Wholesale sales were NT$993.6 billion, flat month-on-month, but up 23.1 percent year-on-year due to a lower comparison base, as the Lunar New Year fell in January last year, decreasing the number of workdays.
However, the beleaguered food and beverage sector posted sales of NT$70.2 billion, down 2.3 percent from a month earlier and 15.3 percent from a year earlier.
“We expected that canceled year-end parties to be partially made up for by smaller restaurant gatherings, but that did not really materialize,” Huang said. “Instead, due to COVID-19 related factors, many weiya (尾牙) were simply canceled.”
Huang said he expected that wholesalers would have a slower month this month due to the Lunar New Year.
A survey of vendor sentiment showed that most retailers expect a slightly slower month compared with last month.
However, food and beverage businesses expect a slight improvement compared with last month, the survey showed.
Industrial production was down 3.18 percent month-on-month and up 18.81 percent year-on-year, the ministry said.
Industrial production this month is expected to fall, due to the Lunar New Year, Huang said.
“The Lunar New Year meant fewer working days in February this year compared with last year, but there are positive factors, such as an increased rollout of vaccinations, which will hopefully cause global demand to return,” he said.
The economy is “lopsided,” with tech-related sectors booming on COVID-19-related demand, while the traditional sector was dragged by the broader slowdown in global markets, he said.
“As the effects of COVID-19 restrictions diminish, we are looking forward to a more balanced market as traditional sectors continue their recovery,” he said.
