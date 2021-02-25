World Business Quick Take

GERMANY

Economy grows 0.3%

The economy grew 0.3 percent last quarter, compared with the previous three-month period, official data showed yesterday — a better performance than first thought. The Federal Statistical Office had reported late last month that GDP edged up 0.1 percent in the October-to-December period. Yesterday’s revision means that last year’s overall drop in GDP was less sharp than originally reported — 4.9 percent rather than 5 percent. That fall ended a decade of growth and was the biggest decline since the financial crisis in 2009.

CONSUMER GOODS

Reckitt Benckiser sales rise

British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC yesterday capped last year with the strongest sales in its history, as the COVID-19 pandemic made hygiene a top priority and fueled demand for its cleaning products. Reckitt reported an 11.8 percent rise in like-for-like sales growth for the full year, while like-for-like annual sales surged 25.7 percent in the company’s hygiene business, mainly driven by strong performances in its Lysol and Finish units. The company said that it expects sales this year to come in flat or up 2 percent, slightly slower than the pace it saw last year due to tough comparables versus last year, while lower birthrates also kept a lid on sales of items such as Enfamil baby formula.

BANKING

Lloyds beats forecasts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC beat forecasts with a pretax profit of ￡792 million pounds (US$1.1 billion) in its fourth quarter, helped by a buoyant UK housing market and government support for its borrowers. Britain’s biggest mortgage lender also announced a dividend of ￡0.0057 per share, marking the end of a year without payouts to protect lending during the pandemic. In a sign that COVID-19 continues to ravage the economy, Lloyds set aside ￡4.2 billion over the year for loans that could default, although this is below its previous forecast. Lloyds’ CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, rose to 16.4 percent.

HOTELS

Accor plunges into red

French hotel giant Accor SA yesterday said that it plunged into the red last year as the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the hotel and hospitality business worldwide. Ranked No. 6 globally, Accor reported sales fell about 60 percent at 1.6 billion euros (US$1.95 billion), producing a net loss of just under 2 billion euros. The company, which runs chains such as Ibis, Sofitel, Novotel, Mercure and Pullman, said that revenue per room collapsed by 62 percent last year and was down more than 88 percent in the second quarter at the height of the first wave. Accor said it hoped for better times this year as vaccination programs allow an easing of restrictions.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple plans higher dividend

Apple Inc is planning to increase its dividend, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing a shareholders’ meeting. The company’s shareholders also approved compensation for Apple executives for fiscal 2020, the report said. Shareholders would not vote until next year’s annual meeting on Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook’s September grant of 333,987 restricted stock units, his first major stock package since 2011, which took effect at the start of Apple’s fiscal 2021. It grants him stock units with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets.