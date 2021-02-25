GERMANY
Economy grows 0.3%
The economy grew 0.3 percent last quarter, compared with the previous three-month period, official data showed yesterday — a better performance than first thought. The Federal Statistical Office had reported late last month that GDP edged up 0.1 percent in the October-to-December period. Yesterday’s revision means that last year’s overall drop in GDP was less sharp than originally reported — 4.9 percent rather than 5 percent. That fall ended a decade of growth and was the biggest decline since the financial crisis in 2009.
CONSUMER GOODS
Reckitt Benckiser sales rise
British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC yesterday capped last year with the strongest sales in its history, as the COVID-19 pandemic made hygiene a top priority and fueled demand for its cleaning products. Reckitt reported an 11.8 percent rise in like-for-like sales growth for the full year, while like-for-like annual sales surged 25.7 percent in the company’s hygiene business, mainly driven by strong performances in its Lysol and Finish units. The company said that it expects sales this year to come in flat or up 2 percent, slightly slower than the pace it saw last year due to tough comparables versus last year, while lower birthrates also kept a lid on sales of items such as Enfamil baby formula.
BANKING
Lloyds beats forecasts
Lloyds Banking Group PLC beat forecasts with a pretax profit of ￡792 million pounds (US$1.1 billion) in its fourth quarter, helped by a buoyant UK housing market and government support for its borrowers. Britain’s biggest mortgage lender also announced a dividend of ￡0.0057 per share, marking the end of a year without payouts to protect lending during the pandemic. In a sign that COVID-19 continues to ravage the economy, Lloyds set aside ￡4.2 billion over the year for loans that could default, although this is below its previous forecast. Lloyds’ CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, rose to 16.4 percent.
HOTELS
Accor plunges into red
French hotel giant Accor SA yesterday said that it plunged into the red last year as the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the hotel and hospitality business worldwide. Ranked No. 6 globally, Accor reported sales fell about 60 percent at 1.6 billion euros (US$1.95 billion), producing a net loss of just under 2 billion euros. The company, which runs chains such as Ibis, Sofitel, Novotel, Mercure and Pullman, said that revenue per room collapsed by 62 percent last year and was down more than 88 percent in the second quarter at the height of the first wave. Accor said it hoped for better times this year as vaccination programs allow an easing of restrictions.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple plans higher dividend
Apple Inc is planning to increase its dividend, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing a shareholders’ meeting. The company’s shareholders also approved compensation for Apple executives for fiscal 2020, the report said. Shareholders would not vote until next year’s annual meeting on Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook’s September grant of 333,987 restricted stock units, his first major stock package since 2011, which took effect at the start of Apple’s fiscal 2021. It grants him stock units with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets.
Google on Thursday restructured its responsible artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to centralize teams under a single executive, Marian Croak, a move by the Internet giant to stabilize groups working on ethics research and products after months of chaos. Croak, a vice president of engineering, would be the lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment. The Alphabet Inc unit has sought to defuse employee rancor stemming from the acrimonious departure of a prominent black researcher, Timnit Gebru. Croak, a black Google executive who is currently focused on site-reliability matters, would report
‘LESS DUMB’ LIQUIDITY: If more companies start to speculate in cryptocurrency, ‘we’re going to be in bubble territory before you know it,’ a market analyst said Bitcoin is closing in on a market value of US$1 trillion, a surge that is helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets such as stocks and gold. The largest token has added more than US$415 billion of value this year to about US$956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes bitcoin and four other coins, has more than doubled. Speculators, corporate treasurers and institutional investors are thought to have stoked bitcoin’s volatile ascent. Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: The former see an asset being
PUNCTURE-PROOF: Air Fom tires are made of material used in sports shoe soles and offer a comfortable ride, although people are still skeptical about solid tires Getting a flat tire is a nightmare for cyclists, sending home early any rider who had ventured outdoors without a repair kit or spare inner tubes. Although punctured tires have long been a pain point for cyclists, the problem has never been effectively resolved, despite the bicycle industry going back centuries. A few products have been developed to help reduce the likelihood of flat tires: puncture-resistant tires, which are thicker than usual tires or come with a protective layer; anti-puncture tapes, which are placed between the tire and inner tube to offer extra protection; and tubeless systems that use sealant to close
LONG-TERM PLAN: The company expects growth in revenue from its automotive business this year and that it would contribute meaningfully to sales from 2023 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) new electric vehicle (EV) platform is expected to help launch vehicles later this year, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said on Saturday, signifying major progress in the electronics giant’s push into the automotive industry. Two light vehicles designed using the company’s MIH Open Platform would be unveiled in the fourth quarter, Liu told reporters at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城). Hon Hai might at the same time also help launch an electric bus, he said. Hon Hai has been seeking to expand its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies including