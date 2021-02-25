Hong Kong yesterday unveiled its first stamp-duty increase on stock trades since 1993, sparking a broad selloff in the US$7.6 trillion market and sending shares of the territory’s exchange to their biggest plunge in more than five years.
The planned trading-tax increase to 0.13 percent from 0.10 percent was part of a raft of new measures announced in Hong Kong’s budget that included increased spending to help residents weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even as the territory’s economy has plunged over the past year, stock prices and trading have surged amid a global market boom.
Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters
Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index sank 2.9 percent as of 2:48pm, led by an 8.6 percent tumble in Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX).
The bourse operator was headed for its biggest slump since 2015, even after yesterday reporting record annual earnings.
“The impact will be significant,” said Kingston Lin (連敬涵), managing director of the asset management department at Canfield Securities Co Ltd (勤豐證券) in Hong Kong, ahead of the announcement by the territory. “The market is doing very well and, of course, it will bring more revenue to the government, but higher transaction costs will be a concern for the exchange.”
The government announced spending measures of more than HK$120 billion (US$15.5 billion) to alleviate economic hardship for residents struggling after a two-year economic recession.
The trading tax hike is due to be in place on Aug. 1 and the government expects it to generate an extra HK$12 billion a year, local media, including the Apple Daily and NowTV reported, citing unidentified people.
In the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the duty contributed HK$33.2 billion in revenue.
The move risks damping a trading boom that has gripped the territory and propelled earnings at the exchange.
The bourse yesterday reported that profit rose 23 percent to a record HK$11.5 billion last year, helped by a 60 percent jump in stock trading.
Its shares have surged about 150 percent from a low last year, making it the world’s biggest by market value.
“Whilst we are disappointed about the government’s decision to raise stamp duty for stock transactions, we recognize that such a levy is an important source of government revenue,” an exchange spokesperson said. “HKEX looks forward to continuing working closely with all its stakeholders to drive the continued success, resiliency, vibrancy and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s capital markets.”
Analysts at Citigroup Inc estimated that the increased stamp duty would raise trading costs by 6 to 15 percent, pressing down trading volumes and crimping the exchange’s earnings per share by 3 to 7 percent.
Hong Kong is an outlier when it comes to taxing stock transactions, with markets such as the US and rival Singapore refraining.
Even so, talk of implementing a tax on financial transactions has been rekindled in the US after the recent trading frenzy in GameStop Corp shares last month.
