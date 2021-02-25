US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell attempted to tamp down rising inflation concerns on Tuesday, while pledging to keep benchmark lending rates low until jobs recover and prices have risen consistently.
The COVID-19 pandemic remains the key factor determining how quickly the world’s largest economy can recover, but Powell said vaccine rollouts offer hope that things can return to normal quickly and the Fed has the tools to deal with price increases.
With the US Congress moving toward approving US President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion rescue plan, the central bank head remained steadfastly noncommittal about the package, but he did downplay the need to address the US$3 trillion US government deficit immediately.
Photo: Reuters
Amid growing fears on markets that a quick recovery from the pandemic — fueled by more government stimulus on top of nearly US$3 trillion last year — would lead to higher interest rates and hinder the ability of companies to borrow, Powell tried to reassure skittish investors during the first day of his semiannual testimony before Congress.
He said that the Fed would keep rates at the current level near zero until the economy reaches “maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time.”
However, “the economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved,” he said.
Powell has said the true level of joblessness is closer to 10 percent than the official rate of 6.3 percent in January.
Inflation is expected to pick up and would be “volatile” this year, after declines during the past year of the pandemic, and as Americans begin to spend more, he said.
However, he told the US Senate Banking Committee that those price increases are unlikely to be large or persistent.
“We’ve averaged less than 2 percent inflation over the last 25 years,” Powell said. “Inflation dynamics do change over time, but they don’t change on a dime.”
The Fed is prepared to handle whatever comes its way, so “if it does turn out that unwanted inflation pressures arising are persistent ... we have the tools to deal with that,” he said.
In more than a decade following the 2008 global financial crisis, inflation barely cracked the Fed’s 2 percent goal, even when unemployment reached a 50-year low of 3.5 percent early last year.
That caused the central bank to rethink policy and say that rather than raise the lending rate as unemployment falls to head off inflation, it would hold fire until inflation actually breaks through the target level for an extended period.
However, given the prospect for more stimulus fueling a rapid bounce back in economic activity, some economists have raised concerns that prices could spiral.
The yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds — a key red flag on inflation — has spiked in the past few weeks. That in turn has hit stock prices, due to concerns that the Fed would raise interest rates more quickly than expected in an economy already awash in debt.
In addition to keeping the key interest rate low, the central bank also would continue to buy bonds “at least at their current pace [of US$120 billion a month] until substantial further progress has been made toward our goals,” Powell said.
Government spending and the Fed keeping its foot on the gas has helped the economy stabilize and begin to recover, although it still has a way to go, Powell said.
“The path of the economy continues to depend significantly on the course of the virus, [but] ongoing progress in vaccinations should help speed the return to normal activities,” he said.
Google on Thursday restructured its responsible artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to centralize teams under a single executive, Marian Croak, a move by the Internet giant to stabilize groups working on ethics research and products after months of chaos. Croak, a vice president of engineering, would be the lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment. The Alphabet Inc unit has sought to defuse employee rancor stemming from the acrimonious departure of a prominent black researcher, Timnit Gebru. Croak, a black Google executive who is currently focused on site-reliability matters, would report
‘LESS DUMB’ LIQUIDITY: If more companies start to speculate in cryptocurrency, ‘we’re going to be in bubble territory before you know it,’ a market analyst said Bitcoin is closing in on a market value of US$1 trillion, a surge that is helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets such as stocks and gold. The largest token has added more than US$415 billion of value this year to about US$956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes bitcoin and four other coins, has more than doubled. Speculators, corporate treasurers and institutional investors are thought to have stoked bitcoin’s volatile ascent. Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: The former see an asset being
PUNCTURE-PROOF: Air Fom tires are made of material used in sports shoe soles and offer a comfortable ride, although people are still skeptical about solid tires Getting a flat tire is a nightmare for cyclists, sending home early any rider who had ventured outdoors without a repair kit or spare inner tubes. Although punctured tires have long been a pain point for cyclists, the problem has never been effectively resolved, despite the bicycle industry going back centuries. A few products have been developed to help reduce the likelihood of flat tires: puncture-resistant tires, which are thicker than usual tires or come with a protective layer; anti-puncture tapes, which are placed between the tire and inner tube to offer extra protection; and tubeless systems that use sealant to close
LONG-TERM PLAN: The company expects growth in revenue from its automotive business this year and that it would contribute meaningfully to sales from 2023 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) new electric vehicle (EV) platform is expected to help launch vehicles later this year, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said on Saturday, signifying major progress in the electronics giant’s push into the automotive industry. Two light vehicles designed using the company’s MIH Open Platform would be unveiled in the fourth quarter, Liu told reporters at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城). Hon Hai might at the same time also help launch an electric bus, he said. Hon Hai has been seeking to expand its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies including