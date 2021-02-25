Export orders grew year-on-year for the 11th consecutive month last month, rising 49.3 percent to US$52.72 billion on the back of a low comparison base last year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
The increase was influenced by the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, which was in January last year, but February this year, Department of Statistics Director Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲) said.
Last month’s figure fell 12.9 percent month-on-month due to seasonal factors, the ministry said.
Photo: CNA
Orders for information and communications technology (ICT) products were US$15.09 billion, up 55.6 percent year-on-year, it said.
The increase reflected the continued effect of “a certain delayed smartphone product by an international company,” along with continued demand for ICT products related to work-from-home needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Huang said.
Orders for electronic products were US$16.93 billion, up 64.3 percent year-on-year, as demand for 5G and high-performance computing, automotive electronics and gaming machines remained robust, she said.
Optical component orders were US$2.44 billion, up 58.1 percent from a year earlier, as “prices rose along with demand,” she said.
Turning to the traditional sector, base metal orders rose 21.5 percent to US$2.42 billion on the back of increased demand for machinery, automotive and home appliances, Huang said.
Orders for mechanical products increased 42.9 percent to US$2.16 billion, due to “COVID-19 demand for DIY-related merchandise,” she said.
Orders for plastics products expanded 43.3 percent to US$2.33 billion on increased demand, while orders for chemical products rose 13.4 percent to US$1.73 billion on “increased demand for petrochemical products and vigorous restocking of depleted inventory,” despite lower oil prices compared with last year, Huang said.
Looking forward, Huang said she is “cautiously optimistic” about a global economic recovery as vaccines for COVID-19 roll out, driving growth in orders.
“The slow season might not be so slow this year,” Huang said. “As more countries increase vaccination efforts, we can look forward to a global economic recovery.”
The steady increase of international oil and steel prices, and an “eagerness to replenish depleted inventory” would help drive orders for traditional product categories, she said.
“There is some talk that the recovery will weaken demand for work-from-home related ICT products, but we do not necessarily think that is going to be the case, as companies are aware of a long-term need to digitize,” Huang said.
Export orders this month are expected to total US$41.0 billion to US$42.5 billion, down 19.4 to 22.2 percent month-on-month, but up 43 to 48.2 percent year-on-year, the ministry said.
“Export orders for February last year were relatively depressed, because that was the month that the COVID-19 crisis started to affect global supply chains,” Huang said.
Google on Thursday restructured its responsible artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to centralize teams under a single executive, Marian Croak, a move by the Internet giant to stabilize groups working on ethics research and products after months of chaos. Croak, a vice president of engineering, would be the lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment. The Alphabet Inc unit has sought to defuse employee rancor stemming from the acrimonious departure of a prominent black researcher, Timnit Gebru. Croak, a black Google executive who is currently focused on site-reliability matters, would report
‘LESS DUMB’ LIQUIDITY: If more companies start to speculate in cryptocurrency, ‘we’re going to be in bubble territory before you know it,’ a market analyst said Bitcoin is closing in on a market value of US$1 trillion, a surge that is helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets such as stocks and gold. The largest token has added more than US$415 billion of value this year to about US$956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes bitcoin and four other coins, has more than doubled. Speculators, corporate treasurers and institutional investors are thought to have stoked bitcoin’s volatile ascent. Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: The former see an asset being
PUNCTURE-PROOF: Air Fom tires are made of material used in sports shoe soles and offer a comfortable ride, although people are still skeptical about solid tires Getting a flat tire is a nightmare for cyclists, sending home early any rider who had ventured outdoors without a repair kit or spare inner tubes. Although punctured tires have long been a pain point for cyclists, the problem has never been effectively resolved, despite the bicycle industry going back centuries. A few products have been developed to help reduce the likelihood of flat tires: puncture-resistant tires, which are thicker than usual tires or come with a protective layer; anti-puncture tapes, which are placed between the tire and inner tube to offer extra protection; and tubeless systems that use sealant to close
LONG-TERM PLAN: The company expects growth in revenue from its automotive business this year and that it would contribute meaningfully to sales from 2023 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) new electric vehicle (EV) platform is expected to help launch vehicles later this year, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said on Saturday, signifying major progress in the electronics giant’s push into the automotive industry. Two light vehicles designed using the company’s MIH Open Platform would be unveiled in the fourth quarter, Liu told reporters at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城). Hon Hai might at the same time also help launch an electric bus, he said. Hon Hai has been seeking to expand its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies including