CHINA
New home prices soar
New home prices grew at a faster pace last month, driven by red-hot demand in the country’s mega-cities, despite several rounds of government cooling measures, raising the challenge for policymakers as they try to curb financial risks. Average new home prices in 70 major cities increased 0.3 percent from a month earlier, the fastest growth since September last year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed. That compared with an uptick of 0.1 percent in December. On a year-on-year basis, new home prices rose 3.9 percent, quickening from a 3.8 percent gain in December.
UNITED KINGDOM
Unemployment soars
Unemployment in the fourth quarter of last year climbed to its highest rate in almost five years as the economic toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continued to mount. The number of people looking for work rose 121,000 from the third quarter, taking the unemployment rate to 5.1 percent, the highest since early 2016, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. The number of people in work fell by 114,000. The number of redundancies rose by 29,000 in the quarter to 343,000, marking the smallest increase since the second quarter of the year. Self-employment accounted for all of the decline in the number of people in work.
INSURERS
Aviva to sell French unit
Aviva PLC agreed to sell its French business for 3.2 billion euros (US$3.9 billion) to French mutual insurer Aema Groupe, which was recently created by the merger of Aesio and Macif, Aviva said in a statement yesterday. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. “The sale of Aviva France is a very significant milestone in the delivery of our strategy,” chief executive officer Amanda Blanc said in a statement. “The transaction will increase Aviva’s financial strength, remove significant volatility and bring real focus to the group.”
TIRE MAKERS
Goodyear to buy Cooper Tire
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co agreed to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for about US$2.8 billion, strengthening its position as No. 1 in the US market and almost doubling its presence in China, where auto sales are surging again. Cooper shareholders are to receive US$41.75 a share in cash and 0.907 shares of Goodyear, or about US$54.36 a share in total, a statement said on Monday. That is 24 percent above Cooper’s closing price as of Friday. Goodyear shareholders would own about 84 percent of the combined tire maker. The companies anticipate savings of about US$165 million over two years from the merger.
TRADE
WTO panel to be established
The WTO on Monday agreed to establish a dispute resolution panel on the new US rule that all goods imported from Hong Kong must be stamped “Made in China.” The WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body accepted a second request from Hong Kong to establish a panel “to rule on US origin-marking requirements for goods,” a Geneva, Switzerland, trade official said. Hong Kong made a first request for arbitration at the Geneva-based global trade body on Jan. 25, but the move was blocked by the US. Under WTO rules, a second request is, in practice, automatically accepted. However, a resolution is far from near, as the settlement of trade disputes at the WTO usually takes years.
Gucci sales fell for a fourth quarter, ending years of expansion as the luxury brand and growth motor of the global luxury group Kering struggled amid renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe. Revenue at the Italian luxury brand dropped 10 percent on a comparable basis to 2.28 billion euros (US$2.75 billion) in the three months through December, Kering said yesterday. Analysts had expected a 7.2 percent decline. Gucci has been reducing its wholesale footprint as it bets this strategy would enable it to better control its image, as well as the pricing of its leather handbags and other items. Analysts warned this move
Google on Thursday restructured its responsible artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to centralize teams under a single executive, Marian Croak, a move by the Internet giant to stabilize groups working on ethics research and products after months of chaos. Croak, a vice president of engineering, would be the lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment. The Alphabet Inc unit has sought to defuse employee rancor stemming from the acrimonious departure of a prominent black researcher, Timnit Gebru. Croak, a black Google executive who is currently focused on site-reliability matters, would report
‘LESS DUMB’ LIQUIDITY: If more companies start to speculate in cryptocurrency, ‘we’re going to be in bubble territory before you know it,’ a market analyst said Bitcoin is closing in on a market value of US$1 trillion, a surge that is helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets such as stocks and gold. The largest token has added more than US$415 billion of value this year to about US$956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes bitcoin and four other coins, has more than doubled. Speculators, corporate treasurers and institutional investors are thought to have stoked bitcoin’s volatile ascent. Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: The former see an asset being
‘IN GOOD FAITH’: The lenders that received the money were justified to think that Revlon was repaying its loan early, a US district judge said Citigroup Inc is on the hook for almost US$900 million in mistaken payments it sent out, according to a US ruling on Monday that called the debacle “one of the biggest blunders in banking history.” The case centers on payments totaling about US$500 million Citigroup in August last year sent to 10 financial companies that were parties to a term loan to cosmetic company Revlon Inc. Citi, the loan’s administrative agent, mistakenly paid back the US$900 million principal to the members of the lending consortium, rather than interest payments. Citi quickly realized the error, but was rebuffed the following day by the