World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

New home prices soar

New home prices grew at a faster pace last month, driven by red-hot demand in the country’s mega-cities, despite several rounds of government cooling measures, raising the challenge for policymakers as they try to curb financial risks. Average new home prices in 70 major cities increased 0.3 percent from a month earlier, the fastest growth since September last year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed. That compared with an uptick of 0.1 percent in December. On a year-on-year basis, new home prices rose 3.9 percent, quickening from a 3.8 percent gain in December.

UNITED KINGDOM

Unemployment soars

Unemployment in the fourth quarter of last year climbed to its highest rate in almost five years as the economic toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continued to mount. The number of people looking for work rose 121,000 from the third quarter, taking the unemployment rate to 5.1 percent, the highest since early 2016, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. The number of people in work fell by 114,000. The number of redundancies rose by 29,000 in the quarter to 343,000, marking the smallest increase since the second quarter of the year. Self-employment accounted for all of the decline in the number of people in work.

INSURERS

Aviva to sell French unit

Aviva PLC agreed to sell its French business for 3.2 billion euros (US$3.9 billion) to French mutual insurer Aema Groupe, which was recently created by the merger of Aesio and Macif, Aviva said in a statement yesterday. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. “The sale of Aviva France is a very significant milestone in the delivery of our strategy,” chief executive officer Amanda Blanc said in a statement. “The transaction will increase Aviva’s financial strength, remove significant volatility and bring real focus to the group.”

TIRE MAKERS

Goodyear to buy Cooper Tire

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co agreed to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for about US$2.8 billion, strengthening its position as No. 1 in the US market and almost doubling its presence in China, where auto sales are surging again. Cooper shareholders are to receive US$41.75 a share in cash and 0.907 shares of Goodyear, or about US$54.36 a share in total, a statement said on Monday. That is 24 percent above Cooper’s closing price as of Friday. Goodyear shareholders would own about 84 percent of the combined tire maker. The companies anticipate savings of about US$165 million over two years from the merger.

TRADE

WTO panel to be established

The WTO on Monday agreed to establish a dispute resolution panel on the new US rule that all goods imported from Hong Kong must be stamped “Made in China.” The WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body accepted a second request from Hong Kong to establish a panel “to rule on US origin-marking requirements for goods,” a Geneva, Switzerland, trade official said. Hong Kong made a first request for arbitration at the Geneva-based global trade body on Jan. 25, but the move was blocked by the US. Under WTO rules, a second request is, in practice, automatically accepted. However, a resolution is far from near, as the settlement of trade disputes at the WTO usually takes years.