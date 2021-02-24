HSBC Holdings PLC yesterday vowed to accelerate its Asia pivot, despite spiraling tensions between China and the West after it reported a 30 percent plunge in profits for last year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reported profit after tax came in at US$6.1 billion, which the bank blamed primarily on higher-than-expected credit losses and other bad debts.
The results came as HSBC published a new strategy laying out plans to redouble its attempt to seize more of the Asian market — the region of the world where Europe’s largest lender makes the vast majority of its profits.
Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters
The strategy would see the London-headquartered lender plough about US$6 billion into shoring up operations across Asia, with a particular focus on targeting wealth management in the increasingly affluent region.
The bank made specific mention of markets in Southeast Asia, such as Singapore, as well as China and Hong Kong, and also the Middle East.
“We plan to focus on and invest in the areas in which we are strongest,” HSBC chief executive officer Noel Quinn said in a statement.
The global economic slowdown caused by the virus has hit financial giants hard, but HSBC has a further headache — its politically precarious position as a major business conduit between China and the West.
HSBC makes 90 percent of its profit in Asia, with China and Hong Kong the major drivers of growth.
As a result, it has found itself more vulnerable than most to the increasingly frayed relationship between China and Western powers — especially after Beijing imposed a draconian security law on Hong Kong last year and cracked down on democracy supporters.
HSBC vocally endorsed the National Security Law, a move that led to criticism from lawmakers in the UK and the US.
It has frozen the bank accounts of some Hong Kong democracy advocates, with Quinn summoned to testify before British lawmakers earlier this month.
At the same time HSBC has found itself called out by Chinese state media for providing information that helped lead to the arrest in Canada of Huawei Technologies Co (華為) chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟).
HSBC said it has to obey the laws in each jurisdiction it operates in.
However, the dual crises neatly encapsulated the delicate position that a bank so reliant on China has found itself in.
“The geopolitical environment remains challenging — in particular for a global bank like HSBC — and we continue to be mindful of the potential impact that it could have on our strategy,” chairman Malcolm Tucker said in a statement attached to yesterday’s results.
Despite those complications, HSBC looks set to go all in on Hong Kong.
According to Bloomberg and the Financial Times, the bank is planning to move three of its top executives from London to Hong Kong in the coming months. The trio collectively head up wealth and personal banking, global banking and markets, and global commercial banking.
The latest strategy comes just 12 months after HSBC announced a worldwide overhaul to slash 35,000 jobs by next year, primarily in its less profitable European and US divisions. The job cuts represent about 15 percent of the bank’s global workforce.
HSBC has spent a year in vain looking to sell its French retail arm and the Financial Times yesterday reported that it was also planning to end its consumer banking business in the US.
Gucci sales fell for a fourth quarter, ending years of expansion as the luxury brand and growth motor of the global luxury group Kering struggled amid renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe. Revenue at the Italian luxury brand dropped 10 percent on a comparable basis to 2.28 billion euros (US$2.75 billion) in the three months through December, Kering said yesterday. Analysts had expected a 7.2 percent decline. Gucci has been reducing its wholesale footprint as it bets this strategy would enable it to better control its image, as well as the pricing of its leather handbags and other items. Analysts warned this move
Google on Thursday restructured its responsible artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to centralize teams under a single executive, Marian Croak, a move by the Internet giant to stabilize groups working on ethics research and products after months of chaos. Croak, a vice president of engineering, would be the lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment. The Alphabet Inc unit has sought to defuse employee rancor stemming from the acrimonious departure of a prominent black researcher, Timnit Gebru. Croak, a black Google executive who is currently focused on site-reliability matters, would report
‘LESS DUMB’ LIQUIDITY: If more companies start to speculate in cryptocurrency, ‘we’re going to be in bubble territory before you know it,’ a market analyst said Bitcoin is closing in on a market value of US$1 trillion, a surge that is helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets such as stocks and gold. The largest token has added more than US$415 billion of value this year to about US$956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes bitcoin and four other coins, has more than doubled. Speculators, corporate treasurers and institutional investors are thought to have stoked bitcoin’s volatile ascent. Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: The former see an asset being
‘IN GOOD FAITH’: The lenders that received the money were justified to think that Revlon was repaying its loan early, a US district judge said Citigroup Inc is on the hook for almost US$900 million in mistaken payments it sent out, according to a US ruling on Monday that called the debacle “one of the biggest blunders in banking history.” The case centers on payments totaling about US$500 million Citigroup in August last year sent to 10 financial companies that were parties to a term loan to cosmetic company Revlon Inc. Citi, the loan’s administrative agent, mistakenly paid back the US$900 million principal to the members of the lending consortium, rather than interest payments. Citi quickly realized the error, but was rebuffed the following day by the