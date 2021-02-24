Full Wang International Development Co (富旺國際開發) yesterday said its profit last year soared more than 80 percent to a six-year high of NT$363 million (US$12.83 million) and it remains upbeat about business this year, supported by continued capital repatriation and a technology supply chain realignment.
The results translated into earnings of NT$2.35 per share, an 80.77 percent increase from one year earlier.
The Taichung-based company’s board proposed a cash dividend payout of NT$2 per share. With its shares closing up 5.26 percent at NT$21 yesterday, the dividend payout suggested a 9.5 percent yield.
Photo courtesy of Full Wang International Development Co
“Developers might turn low-key this year after the central bank in December [last year] tightened credit controls, but price hikes are unlikely to reverse in light of soaring construction costs,” Full Wang chairman Emerson Lin (林正雄) told a media gathering in Taipei before an investors’ conference.
Existing house prices might hold steady this year, but presale and new housing prices would climb modestly to reflect the costs of more expensive building materials and labor, Lin said.
Global technology titans, such as Alphabet Inc’s Google, Microsoft Corp and Micron Technology Inc, have increased their investments in Taiwan, raising construction costs as they offer higher wages for laborers to work virtually year-round in an attempt to wrap up construction in two years, Lin said.
Raw material costs have also risen noticeably and an upcycle usually lasts for two years, he said.
Home prices in Taichung have yet to benefit from improvements to infrastructure as they did in New Taipei City and Taipei, where the introduction of mass rapid transit systems bolstered housing prices by 30 to 40 percent, Lin said.
“That suggests ample room for upward adjustments for homes in Taichung,” Lin said, adding that Taichung has recently launched mass rapid transit services.
Full Wang has NT$14 billion of presale and newly completed homes for sale this year, a considerable increase from NT$10 billion last year, finance official Chen Yung-he (陳永和) said.
Small apartments featuring two bedrooms account for 70 percent of the products, as they are relatively affordable with price tags of below NT$10 million, Chen said.
Housing prices in central Taichung hover around NT$400,000 per ping (3.3m2), but are half as much in less competitive locations, he said.
Full Wang is looking at a 15 percent decline in presale projects this year, from a record NT$1.6 trillion last year, as developers are likely to refrain from aggressive marketing strategies to appease regulators, Lin said.
Gucci sales fell for a fourth quarter, ending years of expansion as the luxury brand and growth motor of the global luxury group Kering struggled amid renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe. Revenue at the Italian luxury brand dropped 10 percent on a comparable basis to 2.28 billion euros (US$2.75 billion) in the three months through December, Kering said yesterday. Analysts had expected a 7.2 percent decline. Gucci has been reducing its wholesale footprint as it bets this strategy would enable it to better control its image, as well as the pricing of its leather handbags and other items. Analysts warned this move
Google on Thursday restructured its responsible artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to centralize teams under a single executive, Marian Croak, a move by the Internet giant to stabilize groups working on ethics research and products after months of chaos. Croak, a vice president of engineering, would be the lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment. The Alphabet Inc unit has sought to defuse employee rancor stemming from the acrimonious departure of a prominent black researcher, Timnit Gebru. Croak, a black Google executive who is currently focused on site-reliability matters, would report
‘LESS DUMB’ LIQUIDITY: If more companies start to speculate in cryptocurrency, ‘we’re going to be in bubble territory before you know it,’ a market analyst said Bitcoin is closing in on a market value of US$1 trillion, a surge that is helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets such as stocks and gold. The largest token has added more than US$415 billion of value this year to about US$956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes bitcoin and four other coins, has more than doubled. Speculators, corporate treasurers and institutional investors are thought to have stoked bitcoin’s volatile ascent. Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: The former see an asset being
‘IN GOOD FAITH’: The lenders that received the money were justified to think that Revlon was repaying its loan early, a US district judge said Citigroup Inc is on the hook for almost US$900 million in mistaken payments it sent out, according to a US ruling on Monday that called the debacle “one of the biggest blunders in banking history.” The case centers on payments totaling about US$500 million Citigroup in August last year sent to 10 financial companies that were parties to a term loan to cosmetic company Revlon Inc. Citi, the loan’s administrative agent, mistakenly paid back the US$900 million principal to the members of the lending consortium, rather than interest payments. Citi quickly realized the error, but was rebuffed the following day by the