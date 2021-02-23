The Indian Supreme Court yesterday barred a final ruling by a tribunal reviewing Future Group’s US$3.4 billion sale of retail assets until the top court hears objections from aggrieved partner Amazon.com Inc, three sources said.
Amazon appealed to the Supreme Court this month against Future Group’s sale to market leader Reliance Industries Ltd, accusing its partner of breaching contracts by agreeing to the sale.
The outcome of the tussle involving two of the world’s richest men, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani, could reshape India’s COVID-19 pandemic-hit shopping sector and decide if Amazon could blunt Reliance’s dominance of retail.
Three people familiar with yesterday’s proceedings said the Supreme Court ordered that while the tribunal can continue to review the deal and oversee the approval process, it could not pass a final order while the court hears Amazon’s concerns.
“This is a good thing for Amazon,” said one of the sources, who has direct knowledge of events.
Indian stock exchanges and the antitrust watchdog have already cleared the deal, which now awaits clearance by the National Company Law Tribunal, in line with regulatory procedures.
A second source said Future had only asked the tribunal to let it call meetings to seek shareholder approvals of the deal.
That process is to continue, and Future is to later seek final approval from the tribunal, the source added.
Amazon declined to comment, while Future Group and Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gucci sales fell for a fourth quarter, ending years of expansion as the luxury brand and growth motor of the global luxury group Kering struggled amid renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe. Revenue at the Italian luxury brand dropped 10 percent on a comparable basis to 2.28 billion euros (US$2.75 billion) in the three months through December, Kering said yesterday. Analysts had expected a 7.2 percent decline. Gucci has been reducing its wholesale footprint as it bets this strategy would enable it to better control its image, as well as the pricing of its leather handbags and other items. Analysts warned this move
Google on Thursday restructured its responsible artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to centralize teams under a single executive, Marian Croak, a move by the Internet giant to stabilize groups working on ethics research and products after months of chaos. Croak, a vice president of engineering, would be the lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment. The Alphabet Inc unit has sought to defuse employee rancor stemming from the acrimonious departure of a prominent black researcher, Timnit Gebru. Croak, a black Google executive who is currently focused on site-reliability matters, would report
‘LESS DUMB’ LIQUIDITY: If more companies start to speculate in cryptocurrency, ‘we’re going to be in bubble territory before you know it,’ a market analyst said Bitcoin is closing in on a market value of US$1 trillion, a surge that is helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets such as stocks and gold. The largest token has added more than US$415 billion of value this year to about US$956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes bitcoin and four other coins, has more than doubled. Speculators, corporate treasurers and institutional investors are thought to have stoked bitcoin’s volatile ascent. Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: The former see an asset being
‘IN GOOD FAITH’: The lenders that received the money were justified to think that Revlon was repaying its loan early, a US district judge said Citigroup Inc is on the hook for almost US$900 million in mistaken payments it sent out, according to a US ruling on Monday that called the debacle “one of the biggest blunders in banking history.” The case centers on payments totaling about US$500 million Citigroup in August last year sent to 10 financial companies that were parties to a term loan to cosmetic company Revlon Inc. Citi, the loan’s administrative agent, mistakenly paid back the US$900 million principal to the members of the lending consortium, rather than interest payments. Citi quickly realized the error, but was rebuffed the following day by the