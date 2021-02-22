Foreign direct investment (FDI) approved by the government last month fell more than 49 percent from a year earlier, due to a relatively high comparison base over the same period last year, the Investment Commission said on Saturday.
Commission data showed that the approved FDI fell 49.07 percent from a year earlier to US$508.12 million, but remained the second-highest in a decade.
The figure for January last year was boosted by Danish renewable energy developer Orsted A/S’ investment in its local subsidiary’s offshore wind farm business.
Photo: Cheng I-hwa, Bloomberg
Last month, the commission approved 228 FDI applications, down 45.19 percent from a year earlier, with most of the applications coming from Germany, the British West Indies, Japan, Samoa and the US.
The number of new companies set up by foreign investors was 137, valued at US$842 million, including 43 investment plans from countries under the New Southbound Policy, down 15.69 percent from a year earlier, it said.
Investment value from countries under the policy rose 94.05 percent from a year earlier to US$24.63 million, with companies from Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia the main investors, the commission said.
Approved investment from China totaled US$1.51 million, down 34.12 percent year-on-year, it said.
The combined value of investment across the Taiwan Strait fell 53.55 percent year-on-year to about US$250 million, the commission said.
Foreign-bound investment amounted to US$377 million, down 50.58 percent from a year earlier, it said.
Gucci sales fell for a fourth quarter, ending years of expansion as the luxury brand and growth motor of the global luxury group Kering struggled amid renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe. Revenue at the Italian luxury brand dropped 10 percent on a comparable basis to 2.28 billion euros (US$2.75 billion) in the three months through December, Kering said yesterday. Analysts had expected a 7.2 percent decline. Gucci has been reducing its wholesale footprint as it bets this strategy would enable it to better control its image, as well as the pricing of its leather handbags and other items. Analysts warned this move
Google on Thursday restructured its responsible artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to centralize teams under a single executive, Marian Croak, a move by the Internet giant to stabilize groups working on ethics research and products after months of chaos. Croak, a vice president of engineering, would be the lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment. The Alphabet Inc unit has sought to defuse employee rancor stemming from the acrimonious departure of a prominent black researcher, Timnit Gebru. Croak, a black Google executive who is currently focused on site-reliability matters, would report
‘LESS DUMB’ LIQUIDITY: If more companies start to speculate in cryptocurrency, ‘we’re going to be in bubble territory before you know it,’ a market analyst said Bitcoin is closing in on a market value of US$1 trillion, a surge that is helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets such as stocks and gold. The largest token has added more than US$415 billion of value this year to about US$956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes bitcoin and four other coins, has more than doubled. Speculators, corporate treasurers and institutional investors are thought to have stoked bitcoin’s volatile ascent. Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: The former see an asset being
‘IN GOOD FAITH’: The lenders that received the money were justified to think that Revlon was repaying its loan early, a US district judge said Citigroup Inc is on the hook for almost US$900 million in mistaken payments it sent out, according to a US ruling on Monday that called the debacle “one of the biggest blunders in banking history.” The case centers on payments totaling about US$500 million Citigroup in August last year sent to 10 financial companies that were parties to a term loan to cosmetic company Revlon Inc. Citi, the loan’s administrative agent, mistakenly paid back the US$900 million principal to the members of the lending consortium, rather than interest payments. Citi quickly realized the error, but was rebuffed the following day by the