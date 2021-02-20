JAPAN
Inflation declines ease
Declines in the nation’s key inflation gauge eased last month after rising COVID-19 cases forced the government to suspend a tourism discount program that has hit prices for months, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported yesterday. Consumer prices excluding fresh food fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier, improving from a 1 percent drop in December last year that was the steepest in a decade, the ministry said. The result matched the median forecast from economists, with the drop moderating before next month’s Bank of Japan policy review. Prices gained once energy costs were also excluded from the calculation. That, combined with the smaller drop in the core index, supports bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s view that recent price weakness has been largely due to temporary factors, including softer oil markets and government discounts to help the hard-hit tourism industry.
UNITED KINGDOM
Retail sales dip sharply
Retail sales fell more than twice as fast as expected last month as the latest lockdown closed stores in what is traditionally a busy period with post-holiday discounts, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. Sales in shops and online fell 8.2 percent after posting a small increase in December last year, the office said. It was worse than the lowest forecast and the third consecutive downside surprise. While the reading was less severe than the 18 percent drop during the first lockdown in April, it underscores the toll the restrictions are taking on retailers. All nonessential stores to shut for weeks at a time, damping clothing sales and shifting activity to the Web. Retail sales volumes were 5.5 percent lower than before the pandemic in February last year. The lockdowns have cost the industry ￡22 billion (US$31 billion) in lost sales, according to the British Retail Consortium.
AUTOMAKERS
Honda announces new CEO
Honda Motor Co is promoting its head of research and development Toshihiro Mibe to chief executive, the latest in a number of bold moves the automaker is taking to step beyond its more than half-a-century-long reliance on selling gasoline-powered vehicles. Mibe, 59, is to assume the president role effective April 1, the company said in a statement yesterday. Honda’s current CEO Takahiro Hachigo, who helmed the firm for six years, would become a director as of that date and then retire from the company at its general meeting in June. Honda’s new chief is taking the top job as the Japanese automaker pushes to stay abreast of the two great shifts hitting the industry: automation and electrification. Since joining Honda in 1987, Mibe has occupied various roles, including as the chief of Honda’s research and development subsidiary.
EUROZONE
Business activity contracts
Business activity contracted again this month as lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 hammered the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed, even as factories had their busiest month in three years. With daily reported infections still high, governments have been encouraging citizens to stay home and closed much of the continent’s hospitality industry while factories have largely remained open. IHS Markit’s flash composite purchasing managers’ index, seen as a good guide to economic health, nudged closer to the 50 mark separating growth from contraction, registering 48.1 this month compared to last month’s 47.8.
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Gucci sales fell for a fourth quarter, ending years of expansion as the luxury brand and growth motor of the global luxury group Kering struggled amid renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe. Revenue at the Italian luxury brand dropped 10 percent on a comparable basis to 2.28 billion euros (US$2.75 billion) in the three months through December, Kering said yesterday. Analysts had expected a 7.2 percent decline. Gucci has been reducing its wholesale footprint as it bets this strategy would enable it to better control its image, as well as the pricing of its leather handbags and other items. Analysts warned this move
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
GlobalWafers Co Ltd (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said it has started the additional acceptance period for its all-cash tender for Siltronic AG after achieving the minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent. The Hsinchu-based wafer maker said it had reached 56.92 percent in the voluntary public tender offer during the main offer period from Dec. 21 last year to Thursday last week. That helped boost GlobalWafers and its wholly-owned subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH’s combined Sitronic shareholding to 13.6 percent, from 6.06 percent, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. The tender offer is conducted