World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Inflation declines ease

Declines in the nation’s key inflation gauge eased last month after rising COVID-19 cases forced the government to suspend a tourism discount program that has hit prices for months, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported yesterday. Consumer prices excluding fresh food fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier, improving from a 1 percent drop in December last year that was the steepest in a decade, the ministry said. The result matched the median forecast from economists, with the drop moderating before next month’s Bank of Japan policy review. Prices gained once energy costs were also excluded from the calculation. That, combined with the smaller drop in the core index, supports bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s view that recent price weakness has been largely due to temporary factors, including softer oil markets and government discounts to help the hard-hit tourism industry.

UNITED KINGDOM

Retail sales dip sharply

Retail sales fell more than twice as fast as expected last month as the latest lockdown closed stores in what is traditionally a busy period with post-holiday discounts, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. Sales in shops and online fell 8.2 percent after posting a small increase in December last year, the office said. It was worse than the lowest forecast and the third consecutive downside surprise. While the reading was less severe than the 18 percent drop during the first lockdown in April, it underscores the toll the restrictions are taking on retailers. All nonessential stores to shut for weeks at a time, damping clothing sales and shifting activity to the Web. Retail sales volumes were 5.5 percent lower than before the pandemic in February last year. The lockdowns have cost the industry ￡22 billion (US$31 billion) in lost sales, according to the British Retail Consortium.

AUTOMAKERS

Honda announces new CEO

Honda Motor Co is promoting its head of research and development Toshihiro Mibe to chief executive, the latest in a number of bold moves the automaker is taking to step beyond its more than half-a-century-long reliance on selling gasoline-powered vehicles. Mibe, 59, is to assume the president role effective April 1, the company said in a statement yesterday. Honda’s current CEO Takahiro Hachigo, who helmed the firm for six years, would become a director as of that date and then retire from the company at its general meeting in June. Honda’s new chief is taking the top job as the Japanese automaker pushes to stay abreast of the two great shifts hitting the industry: automation and electrification. Since joining Honda in 1987, Mibe has occupied various roles, including as the chief of Honda’s research and development subsidiary.

EUROZONE

Business activity contracts

Business activity contracted again this month as lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 hammered the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed, even as factories had their busiest month in three years. With daily reported infections still high, governments have been encouraging citizens to stay home and closed much of the continent’s hospitality industry while factories have largely remained open. IHS Markit’s flash composite purchasing managers’ index, seen as a good guide to economic health, nudged closer to the 50 mark separating growth from contraction, registering 48.1 this month compared to last month’s 47.8.