Renault SA yesterday posted its biggest full-year loss on record as restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 wrecked auto sales in its key market Europe.
The French manufacturer reported a net loss of 8 billion euros (US$9.7 billion) for last year, worse than the 7.85 billion euros deficit forecast by analysts. Much of the damage was done during the first half, when lockdowns crippled auto shipments.
This year “is set to be difficult given the unknowns regarding the health crisis, as well as electronic components supply shortages,” CEO Luca de Meo said in a statement. “The priority is profitability and cash generation.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Still, Renault said that business improved significantly during the final six months of last year, when it generated an operating margin of 3.5 percent and positive automotive operational free cash flow.
De Meo took over in July last year after his predecessor was ousted as part of the fallout from the arrest of former CEO Carlos Ghosn. He is pushing through plans aimed at shoring up profits, repairing the troubled partnership with Nissan Motor Co, and cutting costs by closing sites and eliminating 14,600 jobs.
Renault’s result was weighed down mainly by Nissan, which accounted for nearly 5 billion euros of that amount, most of it accumulated during the first half. The automaking alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors Corp, has been shaken to the core and rests on the companies turning their fortunes around.
De Meo faces the difficult task of rationalizing a bloated cost structure and excess production capacity, while pacifying the French state — Renault’s most powerful shareholder — on local jobs.
Last month, the CEO unveiled a turnaround plan targeting an operating margin of more than 3 percent by 2023 and at least 5 percent by mid-decade. Analysts have said the push lacks ambition considering the 4.8 percent return in 2019, before the pandemic hit.
Renault has already achieved 60 percent of the planned 2 billion euros in cost-cutting, it said yesterday.
While the company did not give an outlook, it warned that a global glut in auto chips could cut its production by 100,000 vehicles this year, with the shortage reaching its peak in the second quarter.
Renault’s sales dropped by more than one-fifth last year to 2.95 million vehicles — a far cry from Ghosn’s goal for more than 5 million annually by the end of next year. Renault executives have since pledged to chase profitability over sales volumes.
Global auto shipments are expected to recover this year, but challenges remain.
While Volkswagen and BMW AG posted better-than-expected preliminary earnings driven largely by China’s recovery, sales in Europe — the key market for Renault — slumped to a record low for last month as lockdowns again shook the continent’s biggest markets.
