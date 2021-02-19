INDONESIA
Central bank slashes rate
The central bank yesterday cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low and downgraded its growth outlook amid fears that a resurgence in COVID-19 cases is slowing economic recovery. Bank Indonesia slashed the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent, the lowest level since it was introduced in 2016. The central bank projects growth for this year at 4.3 to 5.3 percent, down from its earlier forecast of 4.8 to 5.8 percent.
BANKING
Credit Suisse posts 22% fall
Credit Suisse Group AG, the second-largest bank in Switzerland, yesterday said that its net profit last year tumbled 22 percent to 2.7 billion Swiss francs (US$3 billion). Income was flat at SF22.3 billion as international fund management was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this was offset in part by gains in investment services, it said. Meanwhile, British bank Barclays PLC announced a 38 percent slump in net profit last year and said that expenses related to the pandemic were set to stay high this year. Profit after tax fell to ￡1.53 billion (US$2.13 billion), Barclays said in a statement.
AUTOMAKERS
Daimler expects big rally
Daimler AG expects a strong uptick in earnings this year as the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles prepares to spin off its truck division in what is set to be one of Europe’s largest listings this year. The global economy is expected to recover strongly, as vaccinations combating the spread of COVID-19 take effect, Daimler said in a statement yesterday. It plans to raise its dividend to 1.35 euros (US$1.63) from 0.90 euros last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered factories and automakers battled the most challenging times in decades.
AIRLINES
Air France-KLM losses rise
Air France-KLM plunged to a 7.1 billion euro loss last year as the COVID-19 pandemic grounded planes and halted travel plans worldwide, causing a 67 percent slump in passenger numbers at the French-Dutch aviation giant. Last year “tested the Air France-KLM Group with the most severe crisis ever experienced by the air transport industry,” CEO Ben Smith said yesterday. Revenue sank 60.4 percent to 9.2 billion euros. The massive loss included about 2.1 billion euros in restructuring and other charges.
FOOD
Nestle lauds strong posting
Swiss food and snacks giant Nestle SA yesterday said that it put in a strong performance last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and although its headline figures fell following a series of asset sales. Nestle said that its net profit fell 3.0 percent to SF12.2 billion, while sales dropped 8.9 percent to SF84.3 billion. Last year was marked by a series of major sales in sectors falling out of favor with customers, and acquisitions in growth areas such as vegetarian products and health nutrition.
HOTELS
Virus spike hits Hyatt profit
Hyatt Hotels Corp posted worse-than-expected results for the fourth quarter last year, as spiking COVID-19 cases and a new wave of travel restrictions kept travelers at home. The firm reported an adjusted loss per share of US$1.77, the firm said on Wednesday. Hyatt recorded a net loss of US$203 million in the quarter, compared with a profit of US$321 million in the same period in 2019.
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
GlobalWafers Co Ltd (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said it has started the additional acceptance period for its all-cash tender for Siltronic AG after achieving the minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent. The Hsinchu-based wafer maker said it had reached 56.92 percent in the voluntary public tender offer during the main offer period from Dec. 21 last year to Thursday last week. That helped boost GlobalWafers and its wholly-owned subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH’s combined Sitronic shareholding to 13.6 percent, from 6.06 percent, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. The tender offer is conducted
Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday continued to urge the Taichung City Government to approve new liquefied natural gas (LNG) generators to further the utility’s emissions-cutting plan of phasing out its coal-fired generators. Taipower’s remarks came as the city government demanded that Taipower decommission four coal-fired plants before constructing the LNG generators, a timetable that the utility has rejected. Taipower’s plan to build an LNG terminal and two generators in Taichung has been rejected seven times by the city government, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times), reported yesterday, citing an unnamed Taipower executive. Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) confirmed