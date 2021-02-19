World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Central bank slashes rate

The central bank yesterday cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low and downgraded its growth outlook amid fears that a resurgence in COVID-19 cases is slowing economic recovery. Bank Indonesia slashed the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent, the lowest level since it was introduced in 2016. The central bank projects growth for this year at 4.3 to 5.3 percent, down from its earlier forecast of 4.8 to 5.8 percent.

BANKING

Credit Suisse posts 22% fall

Credit Suisse Group AG, the second-largest bank in Switzerland, yesterday said that its net profit last year tumbled 22 percent to 2.7 billion Swiss francs (US$3 billion). Income was flat at SF22.3 billion as international fund management was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this was offset in part by gains in investment services, it said. Meanwhile, British bank Barclays PLC announced a 38 percent slump in net profit last year and said that expenses related to the pandemic were set to stay high this year. Profit after tax fell to ￡1.53 billion (US$2.13 billion), Barclays said in a statement.

AUTOMAKERS

Daimler expects big rally

Daimler AG expects a strong uptick in earnings this year as the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles prepares to spin off its truck division in what is set to be one of Europe’s largest listings this year. The global economy is expected to recover strongly, as vaccinations combating the spread of COVID-19 take effect, Daimler said in a statement yesterday. It plans to raise its dividend to 1.35 euros (US$1.63) from 0.90 euros last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered factories and automakers battled the most challenging times in decades.

AIRLINES

Air France-KLM losses rise

Air France-KLM plunged to a 7.1 billion euro loss last year as the COVID-19 pandemic grounded planes and halted travel plans worldwide, causing a 67 percent slump in passenger numbers at the French-Dutch aviation giant. Last year “tested the Air France-KLM Group with the most severe crisis ever experienced by the air transport industry,” CEO Ben Smith said yesterday. Revenue sank 60.4 percent to 9.2 billion euros. The massive loss included about 2.1 billion euros in restructuring and other charges.

FOOD

Nestle lauds strong posting

Swiss food and snacks giant Nestle SA yesterday said that it put in a strong performance last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and although its headline figures fell following a series of asset sales. Nestle said that its net profit fell 3.0 percent to SF12.2 billion, while sales dropped 8.9 percent to SF84.3 billion. Last year was marked by a series of major sales in sectors falling out of favor with customers, and acquisitions in growth areas such as vegetarian products and health nutrition.

HOTELS

Virus spike hits Hyatt profit

Hyatt Hotels Corp posted worse-than-expected results for the fourth quarter last year, as spiking COVID-19 cases and a new wave of travel restrictions kept travelers at home. The firm reported an adjusted loss per share of US$1.77, the firm said on Wednesday. Hyatt recorded a net loss of US$203 million in the quarter, compared with a profit of US$321 million in the same period in 2019.