US lawmakers yesterday were to open a hearing seeking answers to a stock market frenzy that caused dizzying moves in the value of little-known shares and prompted calls for tougher Wall Street regulations.
The US House Financial Services Committee was to hear from witnesses playing a role in the volatility affecting video game retailer GameStop Corp and other companies in recent weeks.
It scheduled testimony from the heads of Reddit Inc, which hosted chat rooms that promoted the so-called “meme stocks,” and of Robinhood Markets Inc, which allowed small investors to join the frenzy.
Photo: AP
The volatility, with moves of up to 400 percent in one week for GameStop, prompted calls for regulators to review the roles of social media, hedge funds and trading platforms in potential market manipulation.
The situation has pitted hedge funds, which often take “short” positions on shares they see as likely to fall, against a social media-driven move to “squeeze” the big institutional investors.
In prepared testimony, Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev defended the actions of his company, which enables free trades.
“Any allegation that Robinhood acted to help hedge funds or other special interests to the detriment of our customers is absolutely false and market-distorting rhetoric,” Tenev said.
Gabriel Plotkin, founder and chief investment officer at Melvin Capital Management LP, said in his testimony that the fund did nothing to manipulate trading.
Plotkin said that people on Reddit were encouraging trade in GameStop as a way to punish the hedge fund, and that “many of these posts were laced with anti-Semitic slurs directed at me and others.”
Plotkin said that he was “taking steps to protect our investors from anything like this happening in the future.”
Reddit user Keith Gill, one of the traders at the center of the mania, said in his prepared remarks that he believes GameStop “has the potential to reinvent itself.”
Gill, known as Roaring Kitty and DeepFuckingValue online, also denied manipulation.
“I was abundantly clear that my channel was for educational purposes only and that my aggressive style of investing was unlikely to be suitable for most folks,” he said.
