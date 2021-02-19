The COVID-19 pandemic has added US$24 trillion to the global debt mountain over the past year a new study has shown, leaving it at a record US$281 trillion and the worldwide debt-to-GDP ratio at more than 355 percent.
The Institute of International Finance’s (IIF) global debt monitor estimated that government support programs had accounted for half of the rise, while global firms, banks and households added US$5.4 trillion, US$3.9 trillion and US$2.6 trillion respectively.
It has meant that debt as a ratio of world economic output known as GDP surged by 35 percentage points to more than 355 percent of GDP.
That upswing is well beyond the rise seen during the global financial crisis, when 2008 saw a debt-to-GDP jump of 10 percentage points and 2009 a jump of 15 percentage points.
There is also little sign of a near-term stabilization.
Borrowing levels are again this year expected to run well above pre-pandemic levels in many countries and sectors, supported by still low interest rates, although a reopening of economies should help on the GDP side of the equation.
“We expect global government debt to increase by another US$10 trillion this year and surpass US$92 trillion,” the IIF report said, adding that winding down support could also prove even more challenging than it was after the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Debt rises were particularly sharp in Europe, with non-financial sector debt-to-GDP ratios in France, Spain and Greece increasing about 50 percentage points.
In emerging markets, China saw the biggest rise in debt ratios excluding banks, followed by Turkey, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates. South Africa and India recorded the largest increases just in terms of government debt ratios.
“Premature withdrawal of supportive government measures could mean a surge in bankruptcies and a new wave of non-performing loans,” the IIF said.
However, sustained reliance on government support could pose “systemic risks” by encouraging so-called “zombie” firms — the weakest and most indebted corporates — to take on even more debt.
