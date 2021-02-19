Biden team presses Taiwan for chips

EARLY CHALLENGE: A White House spokesperson said that the US administration is reaching out to its allies, but that all sides recognize that it is not a short-term crisis

Bloomberg





US President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser has sought the Taiwanese government’s help to resolve a global semiconductor shortage that is idling US automakers’ plants, a letter reviewed by Bloomberg News showed.

In the letter, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese thanked Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) for her personal engagement on the chip shortage and relayed concerns from US automotive companies.

Deese’s letter shows that top White House officials have become involved in trying to resolve the shortage, which has presented an early challenge to Biden’s administration.

Deese and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are personally engaged in the effort to address bottlenecks in automakers’ supply chains, a White House spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.

Wang told reporters yesterday that she had not received a letter from Deese and reiterated that Taiwan’s chipmakers are trying to resolve the supply constraints.

The Biden administration is engaging with international partners and allies to encourage them to take steps to address the shortage, but all sides recognize that it is not a short-term crisis, the White House spokesperson said.

More would need to be done to prevent similar shortages, the spokesperson added.

The Biden administration has also asked US embassies around the world to identify how foreign countries and companies that produce chips can help address the global shortage, and to map the steps taken to date, the spokesperson said.

The formal outreach to Taiwan follows meetings between Deese and Sullivan and US automakers and their suppliers. The auto industry is leaning on the White House to pressure foreign chipmakers and their governments to allocate supplies to the US.

“We think those are reasonable things for the government to ask,” said Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, which lobbies for Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Stellantis NV (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV). “This is going to be a problem for the first half of the year.”

Administration officials in the US state and commerce departments have previously sought meetings with Taiwanese government and industry officials to press them to ramp up the supply of semiconductors.

Thousands of US autoworkers could face cuts to their hours and wages as plants halt production while awaiting new shipments of automotive-grade semiconductors from Taiwan and South Korea — chips that are not to be manufactured for three to four months.

Companies have provided the White House with job impact data, people familiar with the matter said.

That prospect threatens to undermine Biden’s efforts to energize a sputtering economic recovery, hitting hardest in the political battleground of Michigan, as well as Texas and Kentucky.

IHS Markit estimated this week that nearly 1 million fewer light vehicles are to be produced in the first quarter of this year because of the semiconductor shortage.

Senior Biden administration officials have identified semiconductors as one of the strategic areas for domestic investment to compete with China and ensure that the US is no longer dependent on other countries.

Biden plans to sign an executive order in the coming weeks to demand a review of supply chains, although no imminent action is expected to result from it.

Exacerbating the US shortages are power failures caused by brutally cold weather in Texas, which have shuttered semiconductor plants clustered around Austin.

NXP Semiconductor NV, one of the largest makers of chips used by auto companies, has idled two plants in the Austin area, the company said early on Wednesday.

Samsung Electronics Co, the world’s second-largest semiconductor maker, also closed down production at its Austin site, the South Korean company said.

Infineon Technologies AG, another large supplier of chips to the automotive industry, said that its manufacturing facility in Austin has been shut down because the power was turned off.