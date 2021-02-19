Hotai expects 3.72 percent slump in local auto sales this year due to chip shortage

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota Motor Corp vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday said that it expects a 3.72 percent slump in the local auto market this year due to an auto chip shortage and uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic.

New vehicle sales last year climbed 4 percent to 457,435 units — a 15-year high — as consumers rushed to buy vehicles ahead of the expiration of a tax rebate last month, Directorate-General of Highways data showed.

However, Hotai aims to expand its domestic market share to 35 percent this year from 32 percent last year, it said, adding that it aims to sell 154,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, up from 146,000 last year, on the back of new model launches.

Hotai said that since November last year, it has received more than 700 orders for a revamped model of the Sienna crossover, which it plans to launch next quarter.

The company also aims to sell 22 percent more commercial vehicles, or 9,350 units — which would be a record — up from 7,664 units last year, it said.

Hotai said that it aims to increase its ride-sharing business by expanding its iRent services this year and, by the end of the year, to broaden its Yoxi taxi operations from Taipei and New Taipei City to Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Taichung.

Last month, Hotai posted strong sales of 19,937 vehicles — the company’s highest in 16 years — driving revenue to surge 42.2 percent month-on-month and 24.6 percent year-on-year to NT$26.65 billion (US$940.7 million).

Hotai said that the Legislative Yuan could help to lift market sentiment if it approves the Cabinet’s proposed extension of a NT$50,000 reduction in commodity tax on new vehicle purchases to 2026.