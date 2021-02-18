ENTERTAINMENT
Cinemas post record sales
Chinese cinemas racked up record box-office revenues during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as COVID-19 travel curbs compelled millions to forgo visits home during what is usually the world’s biggest annual domestic migration. Revenue totaled 6.96 billion yuan (US$1.08 billion) over the six days to midday yesterday, live data from ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment (貓眼娛樂) showed, with higher prices padding the total and Chinese productions dominating screens. That haul topped the 2019 record of 5.9 billion yuan, bringing year-to-date revenue of more than 10 billion yuan, state media said.
AUTOMAKERS
European sales hit new low
Auto sales in Europe slumped to a record low last month, as COVID-19 lockdowns again shook the continent’s biggest markets. New-vehicle registrations plunged 26 percent to 842,835, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said yesterday, cutting short a reprieve of smaller declines toward the end of last year. Spain led the drops among major markets with a 52 percent fall, while sales in Germany fell by almost one-third. Among the continent’s biggest automakers, Volkswagen AG’s sales fell 28 percent, while Renault SA’s were down 23 percent. Luxury automakers fared better, with registrations dropping 18 percent for Daimler AG and 17 percent for BMW.
FOOD
Nestle to sell water unit
Nestle SA yesterday said that it would sell its North American water brands, including Pure Life and Poland Spring, to private equity firms One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co for US$4.3 billion. The sale also includes brands such as Deer Park, Ozarka, Ice Mountain, Zephyrhills, Arrowhead and Splash, as well as US office beverage delivery service ReadyRefresh. Nestle, whose products include KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe coffee, said that its international premium brands, including Perrier, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, are not part of the agreement.
MINING
Rio Tinto profit rises 20%
Rio Tinto Group yesterday reported a 20 percent rise in full-year underlying profit to US$12.4 billion as booming iron ore prices saw the miner announce a record shareholder dividend. Net profit last year also climbed more than 20 percent to US$9.8 billion. Rio Tinto announced it would pay out US$9 billion to investors, with record dividends of US$5.57 a share for last year. The company’s strong performance was marred by the fallout after it admitted blowing up a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal heritage site in Western Australia’s Pilbara region to expand an iron ore mine.
INVESTMENT
Berkshire revamps holdings
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc cut its Apple Inc holding during the last few months of last year. The conglomerate also revealed three new buys that it snapped up in secret. Berkshire bought stock in Verizon Communications Inc, insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos and Chevron Corp, it said in an updated document released on Tuesday. The Apple stake reduction left Berkshire with a holding valued at US$120 billion at the end of last year, it said in another filing. Berkshire spent the last three months of the year revamping its bets on some sectors. It cut a few bank holdings, exiting JPMorgan Chase & Co, PNC Financial Services Group Inc and M&T Bank Corp, while slashing its Wells Fargo & Co stake by 59 percent, the document showed.
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
GlobalWafers Co Ltd (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said it has started the additional acceptance period for its all-cash tender for Siltronic AG after achieving the minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent. The Hsinchu-based wafer maker said it had reached 56.92 percent in the voluntary public tender offer during the main offer period from Dec. 21 last year to Thursday last week. That helped boost GlobalWafers and its wholly-owned subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH’s combined Sitronic shareholding to 13.6 percent, from 6.06 percent, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. The tender offer is conducted
Apple Inc’s plan to enter the auto industry is “a very logical step” as the iPhone maker combines its expertise in software, batteries and design with enormous resources, according to Volkswagen AG chief executive officer Herbert Diess. “Despite that, we’re not scared,” Diess said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. The car sector is different from the technology industry, and Apple “won’t manage to take it over overnight,” he said. Diess dismissed concerns Europe’s largest automaker could be degraded to a contract manufacturer for technology firms. The secret initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, has gained momentum in recent months, adding