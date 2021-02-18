World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ENTERTAINMENT

Cinemas post record sales

Chinese cinemas racked up record box-office revenues during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as COVID-19 travel curbs compelled millions to forgo visits home during what is usually the world’s biggest annual domestic migration. Revenue totaled 6.96 billion yuan (US$1.08 billion) over the six days to midday yesterday, live data from ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment (貓眼娛樂) showed, with higher prices padding the total and Chinese productions dominating screens. That haul topped the 2019 record of 5.9 billion yuan, bringing year-to-date revenue of more than 10 billion yuan, state media said.

AUTOMAKERS

European sales hit new low

Auto sales in Europe slumped to a record low last month, as COVID-19 lockdowns again shook the continent’s biggest markets. New-vehicle registrations plunged 26 percent to 842,835, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said yesterday, cutting short a reprieve of smaller declines toward the end of last year. Spain led the drops among major markets with a 52 percent fall, while sales in Germany fell by almost one-third. Among the continent’s biggest automakers, Volkswagen AG’s sales fell 28 percent, while Renault SA’s were down 23 percent. Luxury automakers fared better, with registrations dropping 18 percent for Daimler AG and 17 percent for BMW.

FOOD

Nestle to sell water unit

Nestle SA yesterday said that it would sell its North American water brands, including Pure Life and Poland Spring, to private equity firms One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co for US$4.3 billion. The sale also includes brands such as Deer Park, Ozarka, Ice Mountain, Zephyrhills, Arrowhead and Splash, as well as US office beverage delivery service ReadyRefresh. Nestle, whose products include KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe coffee, said that its international premium brands, including Perrier, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, are not part of the agreement.

MINING

Rio Tinto profit rises 20%

Rio Tinto Group yesterday reported a 20 percent rise in full-year underlying profit to US$12.4 billion as booming iron ore prices saw the miner announce a record shareholder dividend. Net profit last year also climbed more than 20 percent to US$9.8 billion. Rio Tinto announced it would pay out US$9 billion to investors, with record dividends of US$5.57 a share for last year. The company’s strong performance was marred by the fallout after it admitted blowing up a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal heritage site in Western Australia’s Pilbara region to expand an iron ore mine.

INVESTMENT

Berkshire revamps holdings

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc cut its Apple Inc holding during the last few months of last year. The conglomerate also revealed three new buys that it snapped up in secret. Berkshire bought stock in Verizon Communications Inc, insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos and Chevron Corp, it said in an updated document released on Tuesday. The Apple stake reduction left Berkshire with a holding valued at US$120 billion at the end of last year, it said in another filing. Berkshire spent the last three months of the year revamping its bets on some sectors. It cut a few bank holdings, exiting JPMorgan Chase & Co, PNC Financial Services Group Inc and M&T Bank Corp, while slashing its Wells Fargo & Co stake by 59 percent, the document showed.