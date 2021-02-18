Ford, GM and Toyota cut shifts due to storm

Bloomberg





Several automakers, including General Motors Co (GM), Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, were forced to idle production at US plants in the center of the country as a winter weather pattern caused power outages and other disruptions.

GM on Tuesday canceled the first and second shifts at its factory in Arlington, Texas, after shutting down on Monday due to rolling blackouts and workers having difficulty getting to the facility in the snowstorm.

The plant makes large, profit-rich sport utility vehicles (SUV), such as the Chevrolet Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade.

Tim Peek, left, and David Harbisen dig out a stuck Ford vehicle during record-breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

GM had vowed to keep production steady at its SUV and truck factories amid a semiconductor shortage that has forced it to cut output at other plants.

The automaker also canceled two shifts at an SUV plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, home to the Cadillac XT5 and XT6, and the GMC Acadia, and a pickup-truck facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, known for making the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado.

The first shift at its Corvette factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky, was also canceled.

GM had yet to decide whether to run a third shift at Arlington, Fort Wayne and Spring Hill, a spokesman said.

Ford shut factories in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio, plus one Mexican assembly plant, due to the storm.

Additional plants in Chicago, Oakville, Ontario, and Dearborn, Michigan, were idled on Tuesday morning, but were expected to be running for the afternoon shift, the company said in a statement.

At the Claycomo, Missouri, plant making Ford’s bestselling F-150 pickup, the automaker halted production for a week due to a shortage of natural gas in the area. The company aims to restart the plant on Monday next week.

Stellantis NV suspended production on the day shift at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, which makes the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler.

Toyota said weather issues forced it to suspend the first and second shifts on Tuesday at plants in Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi and Texas; a West Virginia plant suspended the first shift only.

The Japanese automaker’s factory in San Antonio, Texas, was hurt by a loss of power and water, but it had already been scheduled to skip the first shift due to an unrelated computer-chip shortfall, a spokesman said.

Nissan Motor Co said that morning and afternoon shifts would not run on Tuesday at its assembly plants in Canton, Mississippi, and Smyrna, Tennessee.

Honda Motor Co on Tuesday delayed first-shift and canceled second-shift production in Lincoln, Alabama.

Honda’s Indiana plant canceled first-shift production and planned to resume on the second shift; the same plan held true in Ohio for the automaker’s plants in Marysville, East Liberty and Anna, as well as its Performance Manufacturing Center and Honda Transmission Manufacturing facility.

Daimler Trucks North America LLC closed its parts-distribution centers in Dallas, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee, a spokesperson said.

Mercedes-Benz US International in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, also “adapted its operational program.”

Volkswagen AG said the company would have a “temporary partial” suspension of production yesterday in Chattanooga, Tennessee, because of weather and supply-chain impacts.