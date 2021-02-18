New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday sued Amazon.com Inc over its handling of worker safety issues around the COVID-19 pandemic at two warehouses, just days after the retailer filed its own lawsuit seeking to block her case.
In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, James said that Amazon’s drive for faster growth and higher profits led to its “flagrant disregard” of steps needed to protect workers from the novel coronavirus at a Staten Island fulfillment center and a Queens distribution center, both in New York City.
James also accused Amazon of illegally retaliating when employees began to complain, including in March last year, when it fired activist Christian Smalls purportedly for breaching a paid quarantine when he led a protest over conditions at the Staten Island warehouse.
Photo: Reuters
“Throughout the historic pandemic, Amazon has repeatedly and persistently failed to comply with its obligation to institute reasonable and adequate measures to protect its workers,” the lawsuit said.
“Amazon has cut corners in complying with the particular requirements that would most jeopardize its sales volume and productivity rates,” it added.
James sued four days after Amazon filed its own lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court to stop her from suing.
Amazon said in its lawsuit that federal labor and safety laws took precedence over New York’s in addressing workplace safety, and that James was overstepping her authority.
“We care deeply about the health and safety of our employees, as demonstrated in our filing,” Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said in response to James’ lawsuit.
“We don’t believe the attorney general’s filing presents an accurate picture of Amazon’s industry-leading response to the pandemic,” Nantel added.
Amazon also faced scrutiny in March last year when workers protested conditions at the Staten Island warehouse.
The attorney general’s lawsuit seeks to require Amazon to upgrade its protections for workers, reinstate Smalls, and pay damages to him and another worker who allegedly faced retaliation.
Separately, Amazon has quietly purchased the Australian-based e-commerce platform Selz, which enables businesses to build their own online stores.
The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, was made last month and confirmed by Selz in a blog post.
US media reported the acquisition on Tuesday.
Selz’s operations could help Amazon fend off challenges from the fast-growing Canadian-based firm Shopify, which offers a similar service to retailers.
Selz founder and CEO Martin Rushe said in the blog that the company had “signed an agreement to be acquired by Amazon and are looking forward to working with them as we continue to build easy-to-use tools for entrepreneurs.”
Contacted by Agence France-Presse, Amazon confirmed the acquisition, but declined to comment on any future plans for the platform.
Additional reporting by AFP
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
GlobalWafers Co Ltd (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said it has started the additional acceptance period for its all-cash tender for Siltronic AG after achieving the minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent. The Hsinchu-based wafer maker said it had reached 56.92 percent in the voluntary public tender offer during the main offer period from Dec. 21 last year to Thursday last week. That helped boost GlobalWafers and its wholly-owned subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH’s combined Sitronic shareholding to 13.6 percent, from 6.06 percent, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. The tender offer is conducted
Apple Inc’s plan to enter the auto industry is “a very logical step” as the iPhone maker combines its expertise in software, batteries and design with enormous resources, according to Volkswagen AG chief executive officer Herbert Diess. “Despite that, we’re not scared,” Diess said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. The car sector is different from the technology industry, and Apple “won’t manage to take it over overnight,” he said. Diess dismissed concerns Europe’s largest automaker could be degraded to a contract manufacturer for technology firms. The secret initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, has gained momentum in recent months, adding