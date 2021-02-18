Pandemic boosts hotels’ food and beverage sales

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Major hotels in Taipei saw food and beverage sales grow significantly over the Lunar New Year holiday, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept people from traveling abroad, benefitting local restaurants and banquet facilities.

Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), the flagship property of Formosa International Hotels Corp (晶華酒店), said that its restaurant revenue jumped 38 percent to NT$10.8 million (US$380,550) on Lunar New Year’s Eve on Thursday last week, and its banquet facilities posted a 15 percent gain to NT$2.98 million during the next five days.

Restaurants traditionally increase prices from Lunar New Year’s Eve through the next five days when demand for family gatherings is strongest for the year.

The buffet restaurant Brasserie in Regent Taipei is pictured on Jan. 23. Photo courtesy of Regent Taipei via CNA

The Landis Taipei (台北亞都麗緻飯店), the main property of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團), said that revenue from its three restaurants and banquet facilities grew 5 percent to NT$4.5 million on New Year’s Eve and another 15 percent in the next five days to NT$4.2 million.

Although some guests canceled reservations due to concerns over cluster COVID-19 infections at a Taoyuan hospital, other guests soon filled the vacancy, hotels said.

Landis’ popular restaurants, such as Michelin-starred Tien Hsiang Lo (天香樓), divided their dinner services into two meal times and managed to sell out.

Taipei Marriott Hotel (台北萬豪酒店) reported NT$7.5 million in food and beverage sales on Lunar New Year’s Eve for its restaurant and banquet facilities combined, suggesting an improvement of 40 percent for banquet facilities alone.

Revenue in the following five days totaled more than NT$10 million, it said.

The Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登) said that Lunar New Year’s Eve generated a 10 percent rise in restaurant revenue to NT$10.7 million and the next five days saw a 20 percent increase to NT$45 million.

Ambassador Hotel Taipei (台北國賓飯店) reported a 10 percent pickup in restaurant revenue on Lunar New Year’s Eve and the advance widened to 20 percent for the next five days.