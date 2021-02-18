Elan Microelectronics Corp (義隆電子), a supplier of touchpad controllers and fingerprint sensors, yesterday reported that net profit last year rose 30 percent to a record NT$3.25 billion (US$114.52 million), thanks to increased demand for laptops amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hsinchu-based company said that the work-from-home and distance-learning trends increased demand for notebook computers, which boosted shipments of its touchpad controllers.
Earnings per share last year reached NT$11.14, up from NT$8.57 in 2019, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Photo: Bill Chen, Taipei Times
Gross margin improved to 46.69 percent from 46.58 percent in 2019, while revenue soared 59.15 percent to NT$15.1 billion from NT$9.49 billion in 2019.
The company’s board of directors yesterday approved a record cash dividend of NT$9 per common share, representing a payout ratio of 80.79 percent.
Last year, the company distributed a cash dividend of NT$8.57.
Elan Microelectronics is to release more financial details and this year’s business outlook at an investors’ conference on Tuesday next week.
The company told investors in October last year that it had a positive outlook for the first two quarters of this year, as customers had indicated continuing demand for touchpad controllers for laptops.
At the time, the company also warned that wafer supply might lag behind demand and that it had been forced to push back shipments of touchpad controllers to early this year due to supply constraints.
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
GlobalWafers Co Ltd (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said it has started the additional acceptance period for its all-cash tender for Siltronic AG after achieving the minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent. The Hsinchu-based wafer maker said it had reached 56.92 percent in the voluntary public tender offer during the main offer period from Dec. 21 last year to Thursday last week. That helped boost GlobalWafers and its wholly-owned subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH’s combined Sitronic shareholding to 13.6 percent, from 6.06 percent, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. The tender offer is conducted
Apple Inc’s plan to enter the auto industry is “a very logical step” as the iPhone maker combines its expertise in software, batteries and design with enormous resources, according to Volkswagen AG chief executive officer Herbert Diess. “Despite that, we’re not scared,” Diess said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. The car sector is different from the technology industry, and Apple “won’t manage to take it over overnight,” he said. Diess dismissed concerns Europe’s largest automaker could be degraded to a contract manufacturer for technology firms. The secret initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, has gained momentum in recent months, adding