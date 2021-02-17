COVID-19: ‘Vaccine nationalism’ could slow pandemic recovery

Reuters, WASHINGTON





The WTO’s incoming director-general on Monday said that “vaccine nationalism” could slow progress in ending the COVID-19 pandemic and erode economic growth for all countries — rich and poor.

Her top priority is to ensure that the WTO does more to address the pandemic, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said, adding that members should accelerate efforts to lift export restrictions slowing trade in needed medicines and supplies.

The former Nigerian minister of finance and senior World Bank executive was appointed on Monday in a consensus process and starts her new job on March 1.

WTO General Council Chairman David Walker addresses council members in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday as incoming WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attends via videoconferencing. Photo: Reuters

“The WTO can contribute so much more to helping stop the pandemic,” Okonjo-Iweala said in an interview at her home in a suburb of Washington.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe. Vaccine nationalism at this time just will not pay, because the variants are coming. If other countries are not immunized, it will just be a blowback,” she said. “It’s unconscionable that people will be dying elsewhere, waiting in a queue, when we have the technology.”

Studies have shown that the global economy would lose US$9 trillion in potential output if poor countries are unable to get their populations vaccinated quickly, and about half of the impact would be borne by rich countries, Okonjo-Iweala said.

“Both on a human health basis, as well as an economic basis, being nationalistic at this time is very costly to the international community,” she said.

“A very top priority for me would be to make sure that prior to the very important ministerial conference ... that we come to solutions as to how the WTO can make vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics accessible in an equitable and affordable fashion to all countries, particularly to poor countries,” she added.

Okonjo-Iweala said that she was heartened by the contribution of US President Joe Biden’s administration to the WHO effort to ensure the broader distribution of vaccines, and what she called a “fantastic” conversation with trade advisers in the Office of the US Trade Representative.

“I think our interests and priorities are aligned. They want to bring the WTO back to [its] purpose,” she said. “It’s about people. It’s about inclusivity. It’s about decent work for ordinary people.”

She said that she shares the Biden administration’s concerns about the need to reform the WTO Appellate Body, but said that would not be a quick or easy process.

“This is the jewel in the crown of the WTO and we really need to restore it,” she said.

The settlement body has been paralyzed since last year, when then-US president Donald Trump’s administration refused to approve judge appointments.

There are differences among members, but progress is possible, especially given the shift in tone and approach of the Biden administration, she added.

“I’m not daunted. I see a way forward,” she said. “With the US administration being willing to engage ... I think the way of working to try and get a solution will be different.”