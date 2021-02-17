The WTO’s incoming director-general on Monday said that “vaccine nationalism” could slow progress in ending the COVID-19 pandemic and erode economic growth for all countries — rich and poor.
Her top priority is to ensure that the WTO does more to address the pandemic, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said, adding that members should accelerate efforts to lift export restrictions slowing trade in needed medicines and supplies.
The former Nigerian minister of finance and senior World Bank executive was appointed on Monday in a consensus process and starts her new job on March 1.
Photo: Reuters
“The WTO can contribute so much more to helping stop the pandemic,” Okonjo-Iweala said in an interview at her home in a suburb of Washington.
“No one is safe until everyone is safe. Vaccine nationalism at this time just will not pay, because the variants are coming. If other countries are not immunized, it will just be a blowback,” she said. “It’s unconscionable that people will be dying elsewhere, waiting in a queue, when we have the technology.”
Studies have shown that the global economy would lose US$9 trillion in potential output if poor countries are unable to get their populations vaccinated quickly, and about half of the impact would be borne by rich countries, Okonjo-Iweala said.
“Both on a human health basis, as well as an economic basis, being nationalistic at this time is very costly to the international community,” she said.
“A very top priority for me would be to make sure that prior to the very important ministerial conference ... that we come to solutions as to how the WTO can make vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics accessible in an equitable and affordable fashion to all countries, particularly to poor countries,” she added.
Okonjo-Iweala said that she was heartened by the contribution of US President Joe Biden’s administration to the WHO effort to ensure the broader distribution of vaccines, and what she called a “fantastic” conversation with trade advisers in the Office of the US Trade Representative.
“I think our interests and priorities are aligned. They want to bring the WTO back to [its] purpose,” she said. “It’s about people. It’s about inclusivity. It’s about decent work for ordinary people.”
She said that she shares the Biden administration’s concerns about the need to reform the WTO Appellate Body, but said that would not be a quick or easy process.
“This is the jewel in the crown of the WTO and we really need to restore it,” she said.
The settlement body has been paralyzed since last year, when then-US president Donald Trump’s administration refused to approve judge appointments.
There are differences among members, but progress is possible, especially given the shift in tone and approach of the Biden administration, she added.
“I’m not daunted. I see a way forward,” she said. “With the US administration being willing to engage ... I think the way of working to try and get a solution will be different.”
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
FREE PRESS: Microsoft president Brad Smith said Internet firms should step up to revive independent journalism that ‘goes to the heart of our democratic freedoms’ Microsoft Corp on Thursday lobbied for other countries to follow Australia’s lead in calling for news outlets to be paid for stories published online, a move opposed by Facebook Inc and Google. Microsoft last week offered to fill the void if rival Google follows through on a threat to turn off its search engine in Australia over the plan. Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement that the company fully supports proposed legislation in Australia that would force Google and Facebook to compensate media for their journalism. “This has made for an unusual split within the tech sector, and we’ve heard from
Apple Inc’s plan to enter the auto industry is “a very logical step” as the iPhone maker combines its expertise in software, batteries and design with enormous resources, according to Volkswagen AG chief executive officer Herbert Diess. “Despite that, we’re not scared,” Diess said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. The car sector is different from the technology industry, and Apple “won’t manage to take it over overnight,” he said. Diess dismissed concerns Europe’s largest automaker could be degraded to a contract manufacturer for technology firms. The secret initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, has gained momentum in recent months, adding