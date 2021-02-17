Eighteen local banks are now offering Chinese-English bilingual services at more of their branches — 113 branches in the north, 28 in central Taiwan and 31 in the south, data released yesterday by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed.
At 50 branches, state-owned Bank of Taiwan (BOT, 台灣銀行) offers bilingual services at the highest number, with 40 branches in the north, five in central Taiwan and five in the south, FSC data showed.
E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) and Taiwan Business Bank (台企銀) share second place, with 17 branches offering bilingual services, FSC data showed.
“We noticed that banks developed their bilingual services differently, depending on their needs,” the commission said in a statement.
The commission has not released guidelines for operating bilingual branches, but it requires that bilingual branches have at least two or three employees who can serve foreign clients.
“Some of the big branches of state-owned banks offering bilingual services focus on providing digital services in English and translated forms, as their foreign clients have a big demand for foreign-currency exchange,” the commission said.
“A few private-run banks concentrate on providing customized services, with a few employees on hand who can help foreign clients,” the commission said.
The commission expects bilingual branches to meet the needs of foreign customers or to discover unmet needs, which could turn into new business opportunities, it said.
Some banks plan to provide bilingual services at all of their branches by 2026, it added.
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
FREE PRESS: Microsoft president Brad Smith said Internet firms should step up to revive independent journalism that ‘goes to the heart of our democratic freedoms’ Microsoft Corp on Thursday lobbied for other countries to follow Australia’s lead in calling for news outlets to be paid for stories published online, a move opposed by Facebook Inc and Google. Microsoft last week offered to fill the void if rival Google follows through on a threat to turn off its search engine in Australia over the plan. Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement that the company fully supports proposed legislation in Australia that would force Google and Facebook to compensate media for their journalism. “This has made for an unusual split within the tech sector, and we’ve heard from
Apple Inc’s plan to enter the auto industry is “a very logical step” as the iPhone maker combines its expertise in software, batteries and design with enormous resources, according to Volkswagen AG chief executive officer Herbert Diess. “Despite that, we’re not scared,” Diess said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. The car sector is different from the technology industry, and Apple “won’t manage to take it over overnight,” he said. Diess dismissed concerns Europe’s largest automaker could be degraded to a contract manufacturer for technology firms. The secret initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, has gained momentum in recent months, adding