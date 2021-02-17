Local banks boost branches offering bilingual services

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Eighteen local banks are now offering Chinese-English bilingual services at more of their branches — 113 branches in the north, 28 in central Taiwan and 31 in the south, data released yesterday by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed.

At 50 branches, state-owned Bank of Taiwan (BOT, 台灣銀行) offers bilingual services at the highest number, with 40 branches in the north, five in central Taiwan and five in the south, FSC data showed.

E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) and Taiwan Business Bank (台企銀) share second place, with 17 branches offering bilingual services, FSC data showed.

“We noticed that banks developed their bilingual services differently, depending on their needs,” the commission said in a statement.

The commission has not released guidelines for operating bilingual branches, but it requires that bilingual branches have at least two or three employees who can serve foreign clients.

“Some of the big branches of state-owned banks offering bilingual services focus on providing digital services in English and translated forms, as their foreign clients have a big demand for foreign-currency exchange,” the commission said.

“A few private-run banks concentrate on providing customized services, with a few employees on hand who can help foreign clients,” the commission said.

The commission expects bilingual branches to meet the needs of foreign customers or to discover unmet needs, which could turn into new business opportunities, it said.

Some banks plan to provide bilingual services at all of their branches by 2026, it added.