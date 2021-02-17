Financial titans’ profits near NT$70bn

BULL MARKETS: Cathay Financial Holding attributed its strong results to subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance Co, saying that the life insurer’s net income rose 181 percent

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The nation’s 15 financial conglomerates last week reported a combined net profit of NT$69.54 billion (US$2.45 billion) for last month, up 73 percent year-on-year, as companies with life insurance arms benefited from bull stock markets, corporate data showed.

Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), the nation’s largest financial holding firm by assets, posted a record net profit of NT$21.7 billion, beating Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) to become the most profitable financial holding company, the companies’ data showed.

Cathay attributed its strong results to subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), which contributes 85 percent of its total profit, saying that the insurer’s net income rose 181 percent to NT$18.65 billion thanks to higher investment returns from securities.

Cathay Life generated first-year premiums of NT$20.5 billion, which also ranked first among local life insurers, it said.

However, the company’s banking arm, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), posted a 22.8 percent fall in profit to NT$2.46 billion, it said.

Fubon Financial ranked second among the conglomerates in terms of profitability with a net income of NT$20.23 billion, but it came out on top in terms of earnings per share with NT$1.98, followed by Cathay Financial’s earnings per share of NT$1.65, the companies’ data showed.

Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) made NT$15.78 billion in net profit last month, up 164 percent from a year earlier, as the insurance unit timed the disposal of bond and security investments to realize capital gains, while limiting hedging costs and foreign-exchange losses.

Profit at Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) remained in negative territory, with an annual decline of 11 percent to NT$2.06 billion, it said.

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) came in third in terms of profitability and earnings per share, with record net earnings of NT$8.67 billion and record earnings per share of NT$0.44, company data showed.

The firm attributed the momentum to its life insurance arm, Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽), which saw its net profit expand 157 percent annually to NT$5.23 billion thanks to high returns on bond and security investments, it said.

Unlike Cathay United Bank and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, CTBC Bank (中信銀行) saw its net earnings increase 16 percent year-on-year to NT3.1 billion, thanks to stable growth of net fee income in its wealth management business, it said.

Company data showed that a few financial holding companies reported double-digit percentage gains in profit last month: Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控), Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), IBF Financial Holdings Co (國票金控) and state-run Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co (合庫金控).