The nation’s 15 financial conglomerates last week reported a combined net profit of NT$69.54 billion (US$2.45 billion) for last month, up 73 percent year-on-year, as companies with life insurance arms benefited from bull stock markets, corporate data showed.
Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), the nation’s largest financial holding firm by assets, posted a record net profit of NT$21.7 billion, beating Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) to become the most profitable financial holding company, the companies’ data showed.
Cathay attributed its strong results to subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), which contributes 85 percent of its total profit, saying that the insurer’s net income rose 181 percent to NT$18.65 billion thanks to higher investment returns from securities.
Cathay Life generated first-year premiums of NT$20.5 billion, which also ranked first among local life insurers, it said.
However, the company’s banking arm, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), posted a 22.8 percent fall in profit to NT$2.46 billion, it said.
Fubon Financial ranked second among the conglomerates in terms of profitability with a net income of NT$20.23 billion, but it came out on top in terms of earnings per share with NT$1.98, followed by Cathay Financial’s earnings per share of NT$1.65, the companies’ data showed.
Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) made NT$15.78 billion in net profit last month, up 164 percent from a year earlier, as the insurance unit timed the disposal of bond and security investments to realize capital gains, while limiting hedging costs and foreign-exchange losses.
Profit at Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) remained in negative territory, with an annual decline of 11 percent to NT$2.06 billion, it said.
CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) came in third in terms of profitability and earnings per share, with record net earnings of NT$8.67 billion and record earnings per share of NT$0.44, company data showed.
The firm attributed the momentum to its life insurance arm, Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽), which saw its net profit expand 157 percent annually to NT$5.23 billion thanks to high returns on bond and security investments, it said.
Unlike Cathay United Bank and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, CTBC Bank (中信銀行) saw its net earnings increase 16 percent year-on-year to NT3.1 billion, thanks to stable growth of net fee income in its wealth management business, it said.
Company data showed that a few financial holding companies reported double-digit percentage gains in profit last month: Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控), Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), IBF Financial Holdings Co (國票金控) and state-run Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co (合庫金控).
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
FREE PRESS: Microsoft president Brad Smith said Internet firms should step up to revive independent journalism that ‘goes to the heart of our democratic freedoms’ Microsoft Corp on Thursday lobbied for other countries to follow Australia’s lead in calling for news outlets to be paid for stories published online, a move opposed by Facebook Inc and Google. Microsoft last week offered to fill the void if rival Google follows through on a threat to turn off its search engine in Australia over the plan. Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement that the company fully supports proposed legislation in Australia that would force Google and Facebook to compensate media for their journalism. “This has made for an unusual split within the tech sector, and we’ve heard from
Apple Inc’s plan to enter the auto industry is “a very logical step” as the iPhone maker combines its expertise in software, batteries and design with enormous resources, according to Volkswagen AG chief executive officer Herbert Diess. “Despite that, we’re not scared,” Diess said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. The car sector is different from the technology industry, and Apple “won’t manage to take it over overnight,” he said. Diess dismissed concerns Europe’s largest automaker could be degraded to a contract manufacturer for technology firms. The secret initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, has gained momentum in recent months, adding