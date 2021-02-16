SINGAPORE
Rebound projection affirmed
Singapore reaffirmed its forecast for a rebound in economic growth this year after its worst annual contraction since independence, signaling the recovery is on track while more stimulus expected in this week’s annual budget presentation will provide further support. The Ministry of Trade and Industry yesterday maintained its 4 percent to 6 percent growth projection for this year, seeing a faster rollout of the vaccine in advanced economies while the US and Europe could achieve population immunity in the second half of the year. Trade-reliant Singapore took a beating last year, shrinking 5.4 percent, the ministry said, revising its preliminary estimate from last month for a 5.8 percent contraction.
THAILAND
Worst year in two decades
Thailand’s pandemic-shattered economy suffered its worst full-year performance in more than two decades, data showed yesterday, with officials citing the toll of both a gutted tourism industry and ongoing political upheaval. Last year’s 6.1 percent contraction was the worst since a 7.6 percent decline during the Asian financial crisis in 1997 and officials said they expect the economy to expand at a much slower pace than initially predicted this year. The downgrade — to 2.5 to 3.5 percent growth from an previous estimate of 3.5 to 4.5 percent — came despite a slight improvement in the final three months of the year. About 40 million tourists had been expected to arrive last year, but as international travel ground to a trickle, their absence hammered the country’s services sector, bruising entertainment, retail, hotels and restaurants. The kingdom’s freefalling economy has been a factor in the youth-led protest movement that is calling for premier Prayuth Chan-ocha’s resignation, constitutional reform and changes to the once untouchable monarchy.
E-COMMERCE
Coupang eyes US IPO
South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Corp filed for an initial public offering in the US that could raise billions of dollars to battle rivals and kick off a record year for IPOs in South Korea. The Seoul-based company revealed a surge in net revenue last year to about US$12 billion, almost double the US$6.3 billion it made in 2019, according to a prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It also narrowed losses to a net US$474.9 million last year, from a loss of about US$699 million the year before. Coupang did not specify the planned timing or size for its IPO, but Bloomberg reported earlier the company’s valuation could exceed US$30 billion and the offering may come in the second quarter.
AUTOMAKERS
Border controls risk supplies
Restrictions at Germany’s border with the Czech Republic risk severing automotive supply lines and could spark a wave of production stoppages, according to Germany’s VDA automaker association. From Sunday, only German citizens and residents in the country are allowed to enter Germany from the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tirol region, where more infectious coronavirus variants are widespread. BMW AG and Volkswagen AG operate plants near Germany’s borders that depend on supplies particularly from the Czech Republic. Entry restrictions and delays might cut supply lines that can halt auto production in a matter of hours. Some of the sites, like BMW’s Dingolfing factory, also employ workers residing in the Czech Republic. BMW’s plants were operating normally as yesterday morning, and had stocked enough parts, a spokeswoman said.
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
‘CRYPTO CRAZE’: Proponents of bitcoin cite backing from the likes of Elon Musk as evidence of a rally, but an Oanda analyst said the surge was driven by speculation Bitcoin yesterday hit a fresh record above US$47,000 after Tesla Inc’s announcement of a US$1.5 billion investment in the largest cryptocurrency. The token rose as much as 6.3 percent to almost US$47,493 in Asian trading before paring some of the gains. It was at about US$46,455 as of 12:22pm in Hong Kong. Tesla’s disclosure on Monday sent the price soaring. The company also said it would begin accepting the digital token as a form of payment for its electric vehicles. The developments amounted to the biggest endorsement of the controversial cryptocurrency by a mainstream firm. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer and
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
FREE PRESS: Microsoft president Brad Smith said Internet firms should step up to revive independent journalism that ‘goes to the heart of our democratic freedoms’ Microsoft Corp on Thursday lobbied for other countries to follow Australia’s lead in calling for news outlets to be paid for stories published online, a move opposed by Facebook Inc and Google. Microsoft last week offered to fill the void if rival Google follows through on a threat to turn off its search engine in Australia over the plan. Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement that the company fully supports proposed legislation in Australia that would force Google and Facebook to compensate media for their journalism. “This has made for an unusual split within the tech sector, and we’ve heard from