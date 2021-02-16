World Business Quick Take

SINGAPORE

Rebound projection affirmed

Singapore reaffirmed its forecast for a rebound in economic growth this year after its worst annual contraction since independence, signaling the recovery is on track while more stimulus expected in this week’s annual budget presentation will provide further support. The Ministry of Trade and Industry yesterday maintained its 4 percent to 6 percent growth projection for this year, seeing a faster rollout of the vaccine in advanced economies while the US and Europe could achieve population immunity in the second half of the year. Trade-reliant Singapore took a beating last year, shrinking 5.4 percent, the ministry said, revising its preliminary estimate from last month for a 5.8 percent contraction.

THAILAND

Worst year in two decades

Thailand’s pandemic-shattered economy suffered its worst full-year performance in more than two decades, data showed yesterday, with officials citing the toll of both a gutted tourism industry and ongoing political upheaval. Last year’s 6.1 percent contraction was the worst since a 7.6 percent decline during the Asian financial crisis in 1997 and officials said they expect the economy to expand at a much slower pace than initially predicted this year. The downgrade — to 2.5 to 3.5 percent growth from an previous estimate of 3.5 to 4.5 percent — came despite a slight improvement in the final three months of the year. About 40 million tourists had been expected to arrive last year, but as international travel ground to a trickle, their absence hammered the country’s services sector, bruising entertainment, retail, hotels and restaurants. The kingdom’s freefalling economy has been a factor in the youth-led protest movement that is calling for premier Prayuth Chan-ocha’s resignation, constitutional reform and changes to the once untouchable monarchy.

E-COMMERCE

Coupang eyes US IPO

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Corp filed for an initial public offering in the US that could raise billions of dollars to battle rivals and kick off a record year for IPOs in South Korea. The Seoul-based company revealed a surge in net revenue last year to about US$12 billion, almost double the US$6.3 billion it made in 2019, according to a prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It also narrowed losses to a net US$474.9 million last year, from a loss of about US$699 million the year before. Coupang did not specify the planned timing or size for its IPO, but Bloomberg reported earlier the company’s valuation could exceed US$30 billion and the offering may come in the second quarter.

AUTOMAKERS

Border controls risk supplies

Restrictions at Germany’s border with the Czech Republic risk severing automotive supply lines and could spark a wave of production stoppages, according to Germany’s VDA automaker association. From Sunday, only German citizens and residents in the country are allowed to enter Germany from the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tirol region, where more infectious coronavirus variants are widespread. BMW AG and Volkswagen AG operate plants near Germany’s borders that depend on supplies particularly from the Czech Republic. Entry restrictions and delays might cut supply lines that can halt auto production in a matter of hours. Some of the sites, like BMW’s Dingolfing factory, also employ workers residing in the Czech Republic. BMW’s plants were operating normally as yesterday morning, and had stocked enough parts, a spokeswoman said.