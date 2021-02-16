Google and Facebook are “very close” to deals with major Australian media to pay for news, a top government official said yesterday, as the tech giants scramble to avoid landmark regulation.
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai had made “great progress” in resolving a standoff being closely watched around the world.
Australia is poised to adopt legislation that would force digital companies to pay for news content, something that would create a global precedent and, according to Facebook and Google, wreck the way the Internet works.
The companies have threatened to partially withdraw services from the country if the rules become law, sparking a war of words with Canberra.
However, that disagreement appeared to ease yesterday, with Frydenberg telling public broadcaster ABC that talks with the companies “made great progress over the course of the weekend.”
“I think we’re very close to some very significant commercial deals,” he said, “and in doing so that will transform the domestic media landscape.”
The agreements could be enough to see Facebook and Google avoid the most severe parts of the legislation — including binding arbitration to ensure they are not using their online advertising duopoly to dictate terms in deals with media companies.
Following Frydenberg’s remarks, SevenWest Media, owner of broadcaster 7NEWS and The West Australian newspaper, yesterday announced a new agreement for its content to be hosted on Google’s News Showcase product.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported the first major deal with a large Australian news organization was worth more than A$30 million (US$23 million) a year.
SevenWest chairman Kerry Stokes said it was a “great outcome” and hailed the government’s work on its news media bargaining code as “instrumental in the outcome of this ground-breaking agreement.”
The firm will join several smaller local publishers on News Showcase, which Google said had received more than 1 million views since launching in Australia eight days ago.
Frydenberg’s comments suggest major Australian media organizations, such as Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and Nine Entertainment, could be close to reaching similar deals.
A Google spokesman said that the company was in discussions with publishers both “large and small,” while a Facebook spokesperson said the firm had been negotiating to “land commercial deals that reflect the commercial value of news content on our platform.”
Peter Lewis, director of the Centre for Responsible Technology at the Australia Institute think tank, said the platforms’ current willingness to negotiate showed regulation was “essential.”
“Any deals that Google and Facebook do will only occur because of the prospect of the bargaining code — so it is already doing its job,” he said.
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
‘CRYPTO CRAZE’: Proponents of bitcoin cite backing from the likes of Elon Musk as evidence of a rally, but an Oanda analyst said the surge was driven by speculation Bitcoin yesterday hit a fresh record above US$47,000 after Tesla Inc’s announcement of a US$1.5 billion investment in the largest cryptocurrency. The token rose as much as 6.3 percent to almost US$47,493 in Asian trading before paring some of the gains. It was at about US$46,455 as of 12:22pm in Hong Kong. Tesla’s disclosure on Monday sent the price soaring. The company also said it would begin accepting the digital token as a form of payment for its electric vehicles. The developments amounted to the biggest endorsement of the controversial cryptocurrency by a mainstream firm. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer and
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
FREE PRESS: Microsoft president Brad Smith said Internet firms should step up to revive independent journalism that ‘goes to the heart of our democratic freedoms’ Microsoft Corp on Thursday lobbied for other countries to follow Australia’s lead in calling for news outlets to be paid for stories published online, a move opposed by Facebook Inc and Google. Microsoft last week offered to fill the void if rival Google follows through on a threat to turn off its search engine in Australia over the plan. Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement that the company fully supports proposed legislation in Australia that would force Google and Facebook to compensate media for their journalism. “This has made for an unusual split within the tech sector, and we’ve heard from