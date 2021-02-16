Japanese capex, exports shake off COVID hit

Reuters, TOKYO





Japan’s economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, extending the recovery from its worst postwar recession thanks to a rebound in overseas demand that boosted exports and capital spending.

However, the recovery slowed from the third quarter’s brisk pace and new state of emergency curbs cloud the outlook, underscoring the challenge policymakers face in preventing the spread of COVID-19 without choking off a fragile recovery, especially in the battered consumer sector.

“Conditions are such that Japan will not be able to avoid negative growth in the first quarter,” Central Bank Research senior economist Takumi Tsunoda Shinkin said. “There is a high possibility that there will be a repeating cycle of coronavirus infections spreading and being contained this year, which means that consumption is not likely to recover at the expected pace.”

New vehicles for export are parked at a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, on Dec. 8 last year. Based on official government data, Japan’s GDP for the October-December period grew 12.7 percent on an annualized basis. Photo: EPA-EFE

The world’s third-largest economy grew an annualized 12.7 percent in October-December, government data showed on Monday, exceeding a median market forecast for a 9.5 percent gain.

It was slower than the revised 22.7 percent surge in the previous quarter, when the economy got a lift from pent-up demand after a previous state of emergency was lifted in May.

For the full coronavirus-stricken year, Japan’s economy contracted 4.8 percent, the first annual fall since 2009.

But Japan’s October-December performance was stronger than US growth of 4 percent and a 2.8 percent slump in the euro zone. With two straight quarters of solid growth, Japan’s economy likely recouped 90 percent of pandemic-induced losses, analysts say.

“Japan’s recovery proceeded at a much faster pace than initially expected,” Dai-ichi Life Research Institute chief economist Yoshiki Shinke said. “There’s still some distance toward a full normalisation, but economic activity is recovering toward pre-pandemic levels.”

A global rebound in manufacturing activity gave exports and capital expenditure a much-needed boost as shipments to China’s rapidly recovering economy heated up.

External demand, or exports minus imports, added 1.0 percent point to fourth-quarter GDP growth thanks to a 11.1 percent surge in exports.

Capital expenditure also grew 4.5 percent, marking the first increase in three quarters, as companies proceeded with spending that had been put off last year due to the pandemic.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, rose 2.2 percent, slowing from the 5.1 percent increase in the previous quarter but exceeding market forecasts for a 1.8 percent gain.

The outlook, however, remains highly uncertain as Japan lags western countries in rolling out vaccines.

A resurgence in infections forced the government to terminate a controversial travel discount campaign that had supported service spending in October and November.

Analysts expect the economy to contract in the current quarter, as retailers take a hit from renewed state of emergency curbs rolled out in January and set to last until early March.

“If state of emergency measures are lifted in March, Japan’s economy will probably rebound in April-June,” Japan Research Institute senior economist Yusuke Shimoda said. “But we can’t count on a big expansion as it’s likely to take time for vaccine shots to reach the wider population.”