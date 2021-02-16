Norway’s US$1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, wants the companies it invests in globally to boost the number of women on their boards and to consider setting targets if fewer than 30 percent of their directors are female, top fund officials told Reuters.
One of the world’s largest investors, the fund holds stakes in around 9,200 companies worldwide, owning 1.5 percent of all listed stocks. It has set the pace on a host of issues in the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) field.
Boards where either gender has less than 30 percent representation should consider setting targets for gender diversity and report on progress, the fund said in a position paper shared with Reuters ahead of its publication later yesterday.
“We may phrase it politely, but it is pretty clear what we think,” chief executive Nicolai Tangen said in an interview.
“What we want to see is better representation of women on the boards,” added Carine Smith Ihenacho, the fund’s chief governance and compliance officer.
“Diversity is good for the board because it brings better perspective, it is better for decision-making and increasingly important for the legitimacy of companies,” Smith Ihenacho said. “It [a lack of female representation] could also be a red flag, that a company does not have a good process to recruit the best director.”
Most other big institutional investors have a general request for boards to be diverse, and some are increasingly prepared to oppose boards they consider are not diverse enough, but they typically have not set precise targets for female representation.
In 2003 Norway became the first country in the world to impose a gender quota, requiring nearly 500 firms, including 175 firms listed on the Oslo bourse, to raise the proportion of women on their boards to 40 percent. Some other countries have followed along similar lines, such as Britain, which is aiming for 33 percent representation on FTSE 350 boards.
Starting with the upcoming AGM season, the Norwegian fund will apply pressure by voting against appointments to the nomination committees of companies that do not have at least two women on the board.
“We will start with developed markets and at companies where women are underrepresented, at large and mid cap companies in the US and Europe,” Smith Ihenacho said.
She did not name names, but candidates for attention this year may include British carmaker Aston Martin and used car online auction firm Copart in the US, which each have one woman on their boards.
The fund will refrain from voting against if companies can have a “very good explanation, like a clear plan, with clear targets, or because of a recent resignation that affected the gender balance on this board,” Smith Ihenacho said.
Last year the fund voted against the nomination committees of 16 companies, all large and mid-cap companies in the US and Europe, because they had all-male boards, she said. One of them was London-listed Domino’s Pizza, fund data showed. The firm has since then appointed two women to its board.
Dialogue with companies and voting at AGMs is the focus of the policy, she added, rather than divesting from companies that do not comply with the policy.
Still, the fund can, and does, divest from companies that do not comply with its positions on ESG issues it prioritizes: last year, it divested from seven companies over tax transparency.
The fund only has a specific target on gender diversity currently and not on other aspects such as age or ethnicity, for example, because the latter can vary in relevance from sector to sector or from country to country, said Smith Ihenacho.
Globally, 17 percent of company boards do not have a single woman, she said.
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
‘CRYPTO CRAZE’: Proponents of bitcoin cite backing from the likes of Elon Musk as evidence of a rally, but an Oanda analyst said the surge was driven by speculation Bitcoin yesterday hit a fresh record above US$47,000 after Tesla Inc’s announcement of a US$1.5 billion investment in the largest cryptocurrency. The token rose as much as 6.3 percent to almost US$47,493 in Asian trading before paring some of the gains. It was at about US$46,455 as of 12:22pm in Hong Kong. Tesla’s disclosure on Monday sent the price soaring. The company also said it would begin accepting the digital token as a form of payment for its electric vehicles. The developments amounted to the biggest endorsement of the controversial cryptocurrency by a mainstream firm. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer and
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
FREE PRESS: Microsoft president Brad Smith said Internet firms should step up to revive independent journalism that ‘goes to the heart of our democratic freedoms’ Microsoft Corp on Thursday lobbied for other countries to follow Australia’s lead in calling for news outlets to be paid for stories published online, a move opposed by Facebook Inc and Google. Microsoft last week offered to fill the void if rival Google follows through on a threat to turn off its search engine in Australia over the plan. Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement that the company fully supports proposed legislation in Australia that would force Google and Facebook to compensate media for their journalism. “This has made for an unusual split within the tech sector, and we’ve heard from