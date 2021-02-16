GlobalWafers Co Ltd (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said it has started the additional acceptance period for its all-cash tender for Siltronic AG after achieving the minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent.
The Hsinchu-based wafer maker said it had reached 56.92 percent in the voluntary public tender offer during the main offer period from Dec. 21 last year to Thursday last week.
That helped boost GlobalWafers and its wholly-owned subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH’s combined Sitronic shareholding to 13.6 percent, from 6.06 percent, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. The tender offer is conducted through GlobalWafers GmbH.
“The additional acceptance period is a great opportunity for Siltronic shareholders to secure our offered price. We are convinced that this is the best option available,” GlobalWafers chairperson and chief executive officer Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) said in a company statement yesterday.
The additional acceptance period is to run from today until March 1.
“Our starting point is very good: a strong combined product portfolio, technology know-how and many years of expertise in leading-edge technology of two complementary teams, as well as a competitive cost structure. Together we will serve our customers better,” Siltronic’s chief executive officer Christoph von Plotho said in a separate statement posted on the company’s Web site.
The German Federal Cartel Office cleared the merger on Tuesday last week, as it saw no indications that competition in the wafer industry could be impeded by the transaction, the Munich-headquartered company said in the statement.
In the view of the German Federal Cartel Office, semiconductor producers will have sufficient current and potential procurement alternatives after the businesses are combined, the statement said.
GlobalWafers, which controls a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to a 30 percent share when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, trailing only the world’s top supplier of silicon wafers, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, which holds a 33 percent market share.
The deal will add five fabs to GlobalWafers. Siltronic, the world’s No. 4 silicon wafer supplier, operates two 12-inch fabs in Germany and one in Singapore, as well as two 8-inch fabs, one in Singapore and the other in the US.
GlobalWafers last month hiked its bid for Siltronic’s outstanding ordinary shares for a second time to 145 euros per share, up 16 percent from the original offer of 125 euros each, saying it aimed to complete the acquisition smoothly.
