Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋), Taiwan’s largest property broker by number of offices, saw its sales approach NT$700 billion (US$24.66 billion) last year, an increase of 30 percent from 2019, as collaboration between affiliated brands effectively facilitated deals.
The results outperformed an annual 8.6 percent gain for the nation’s housing transactions to a seven-year high of 326,000 units last year as the local market recovered rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the nation’s effective virus control measures and ultra-low interest rates.
Evertrust added 150 outlets last year and finished in first place by measure of transactions in 19 counties and cities, with the number of deals growing 20 percent from a year earlier, internal data showed.
“The company helped more than 10,000 customers find their home, closing 40 deals a day on average,” Evertrust chairman Sun Ching-yu (孫慶餘) said before the Lunar New Year.
He attributed the strong showing to the company’s transparency policy regarding transaction details.
Evertrust has since August 2019 disclosed real transaction prices and the number plates of houses involved, whereas government data only reveal the neighborhood in which properties are located, Sun said.
“The stiffer transparency policy enabled Evertrust to earn trust from customers and better help them make purchase decisions,” Sun said, adding that the legislature approved a bill in December last year that would require similar levels of disclosure from all players in the sector.
Evertrust has valued trustworthiness above sales performance, a strategy that has enabled the company to grow its market share to as much as 45 percent in some areas, Sun said. Additionally, close cooperation between the group’s three brands, Yung Ching Realty Co (永慶), U-Trust Realty Co (有巢氏) and Taiching Realty Co (台慶房屋), proved effective in speeding up transactions.
In Taipei’s wealthy Daan District (大安), the company racked up sales of NT$30 billion last year by closing three to four deals a day, the group said.
In less densely populated Pingtung County, the company achieved NT$6 billion in revenue, an annual improvement of 50 percent, it said in a separate report.
“That is because once a customer signs a contract with an Evertrust broker, more than 100 colleagues will lend a helping hand,” Evertrust’s franchise business manager Chung Chih-cheng (莊志成) said.
Evertrust is looking to hire 5,000 more agents this year, in line with business growth expectations amid a stable economy and favorable financial conditions.
The central bank has said it would stand by its loose monetary policy stance to bolster the economy, as long as global peers do the same.
Sales agents at Evertrust enjoy a flexible eight-hour working schedule, the latest technology support and family subsidies of up to NT$2.5 million, the company said.
