Tesla electric car manufacturing unit to be in south India

Reuters, BENGALURU, India





Billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc is to set up an electric-car manufacturing unit in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, according to a government document seen by Reuters on Saturday.

“The US firm Tesla will be opening an electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka,” the state government said in a brief statement.

The statement was part of a broader document outlining the highlights of India’s budget to its people in the local language of Kannada.

Last month, the company incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Ltd with its registered office in the city of Bengaluru in Karnataka, a hub for global technology companies.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had then said in a tweet, which was subsequently deleted, that Tesla would start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru.

It was not immediately clear if the Saturday statement was referring to the same unit.

Tesla and the office of Karnataka state chief minister did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comments.

Musk has tweeted several times about the company’s impending foray into India. In December, the Tesla CEO confirmed in an exchange on Twitter that Tesla will launch in the country this year.

India has been keen to reduce its oil dependence and cut pollution, but its efforts to promote electric vehicles have been stymied by a lack of investment in manufacturing and infrastructure.

To boost investment, India plans to offer US$4.6 billion in incentives to companies setting up advanced battery manufacturing facilities, Reuters reported last year.