Apple Inc’s plan to enter the auto industry is “a very logical step” as the iPhone maker combines its expertise in software, batteries and design with enormous resources, according to Volkswagen AG chief executive officer Herbert Diess.
“Despite that, we’re not scared,” Diess said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
The car sector is different from the technology industry, and Apple “won’t manage to take it over overnight,” he said.
Diess dismissed concerns Europe’s largest automaker could be degraded to a contract manufacturer for technology firms.
The secret initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, has gained momentum in recent months, adding multiple former Tesla Inc executives, gaining the supervision of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executive and ramping up road tests.
If and when Apple commits to building a car, it is likely to seek multiple partners — including a major one to assemble the vehicle and many others to supply key components. The following companies — whose representatives declined to comment — are possible candidates:
Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (鴻海精密) in Taiwan, already has a close relationship with Apple. For well over a decade, it has been the US company’s largest production partner, assembling the majority of the world’s iPhones and a big chunk of its Macs and iPads from vast complexes employing upwards of a million people across China.
Magna, based in Ontario, Canada, is the third-largest auto supplier in the world by sales, and has a contract-manufacturing operation with years of experience making entire car models for a variety of auto brands.
Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp have drawn the most attention so far this year, thanks in part to Hyundai initially confirming reports in South Korea last month that it was in discussions with Apple, but the carmaker quickly walked that back and recently repeated that it was not in talks.
The other two potential partners are Nissan Motor Co, which brings several elements to the table that could be beneficial for Apple, and Stellantis NV, which has been hit by the region’s sales slump and has spare room in some plants.
TIGHT MARKET: The offer for the UK chip designer is likely to draw scrutiny from UK regulators as nations grow more protective of strategic industries like semiconductors Renesas Electronics Corp of Japan has agreed to acquire Dialog Semiconductor PLC, the UK chip designer whose clients include Apple Inc, marking another UK-based semiconductor company being sold to Asian investors. Renesas is making an all-cash offer of 67.50 euros per share, it said in a statement yesterday. The Japanese company would pay about 4.9 billion euros (US$5.9 billion) to take over its target, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Dialog has agreed to the terms of the transaction, it said in a statement yesterday. The offer price is a 20 percent premium to Dialog’s Friday close of 56.12 euros. Shares of the
‘CRYPTO CRAZE’: Proponents of bitcoin cite backing from the likes of Elon Musk as evidence of a rally, but an Oanda analyst said the surge was driven by speculation Bitcoin yesterday hit a fresh record above US$47,000 after Tesla Inc’s announcement of a US$1.5 billion investment in the largest cryptocurrency. The token rose as much as 6.3 percent to almost US$47,493 in Asian trading before paring some of the gains. It was at about US$46,455 as of 12:22pm in Hong Kong. Tesla’s disclosure on Monday sent the price soaring. The company also said it would begin accepting the digital token as a form of payment for its electric vehicles. The developments amounted to the biggest endorsement of the controversial cryptocurrency by a mainstream firm. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer and
OVERLOADED: Chipmakers should continue to benefit from tight capacity and robust demand for chips for 5G handsets, laptops, gaming consoles and cars Thanks to a persistent chip shortage United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday posted record-high revenue for last month. Revenue rose 10.21 percent to NT$15.53 billion (US$547.02 million), compared with NT$14.09 billion in January last year. On a monthly basis, revenue edged up 1.57 percent from NT$15.29 billion. UMC told investors on Jan. 27 that chip demand had significantly outpaced what it could supply, and that its utilization rate would be close to 100 percent this quarter from 99 percent last quarter. The company plans to spend US$1.5 billion in capital expenditure this year, which would increase capacity
Airbnb Inc yesterday announced plans to tighten control of short-term rentals advertised on its Web site in several French cities including Paris, by throwing out those without formal registration numbers. France is one of Airbnb’s top destinations, but the online letting marketplace has faced criticism in Paris and other cities, including Amsterdam and New York, over concerns that its short-term rentals make housing shortages worse. Airbnb said that it would take extra measures against people who let out properties in France for short-term stays without registering with authorities. Listings without a registration number in Paris, Lyon and Bordeaux would be blocked from taking