Apple’s entry into car industry does not ‘scare’ VW CEO

Bloomberg





Apple Inc’s plan to enter the auto industry is “a very logical step” as the iPhone maker combines its expertise in software, batteries and design with enormous resources, according to Volkswagen AG chief executive officer Herbert Diess.

“Despite that, we’re not scared,” Diess said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The car sector is different from the technology industry, and Apple “won’t manage to take it over overnight,” he said.

Diess dismissed concerns Europe’s largest automaker could be degraded to a contract manufacturer for technology firms.

The secret initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, has gained momentum in recent months, adding multiple former Tesla Inc executives, gaining the supervision of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executive and ramping up road tests.

If and when Apple commits to building a car, it is likely to seek multiple partners — including a major one to assemble the vehicle and many others to supply key components. The following companies — whose representatives declined to comment — are possible candidates:

Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (鴻海精密) in Taiwan, already has a close relationship with Apple. For well over a decade, it has been the US company’s largest production partner, assembling the majority of the world’s iPhones and a big chunk of its Macs and iPads from vast complexes employing upwards of a million people across China.

Magna, based in Ontario, Canada, is the third-largest auto supplier in the world by sales, and has a contract-manufacturing operation with years of experience making entire car models for a variety of auto brands.

Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp have drawn the most attention so far this year, thanks in part to Hyundai initially confirming reports in South Korea last month that it was in discussions with Apple, but the carmaker quickly walked that back and recently repeated that it was not in talks.

The other two potential partners are Nissan Motor Co, which brings several elements to the table that could be beneficial for Apple, and Stellantis NV, which has been hit by the region’s sales slump and has spare room in some plants.