Analyst sees limited effect from MSCI weighting cut

NO SURPRISE: MSCI lowered Taiwan’s weighting in its Emerging Markets as well as All-Country Asia ex-Japan indices, leaving the All-Country World Index unchanged

Staff writer, with CNA





A move by global index provider MSCI Inc to cut Taiwan’s weighting in two of its three major indices will not have much of an effect on the local stock market, an analyst said yesterday.

“The magnitude of the downgrade of Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI indexes was minor, and the weighting cuts have been widely anticipated,” More Rich Securities Consulting (摩爾投顧) analyst Chang Chih-chen (張志誠) said. “I expect the latest MSCI moves to have only a limited effect on shares in Taiwan in a market that remains awash in liquidity as funds continue to flow in,” Chang said.

Earlier this week, MSCI announced it had lowered Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which is closely watched by foreign institutional investors, to 13.27 percent from 13.37 percent after its quarterly index review. It was the eighth consecutive downgrade of Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

MSCI also cut Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI All-Country Asia ex-Japan Index by 0.11 percentage points to 14.91 percent, while leaving Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI All-Country World Index unchanged at 1.83 percent.

The index adjustments are scheduled to take effect after markets close on Feb. 26.

MSCI announces index adjustments following quarterly reviews in February and August and semi-annual reviews in May and November.

According to MSCI, China enjoyed the largest weighting upgrade of 0.22 percentage points in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, while South Korea faced the steepest cut, of 0.11 percentage points, in the index.

MSCI added Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp (南亞電路板) to the MSCI Global Standard Indexes after its review, with analysts saying the inclusion reflected the stock’s gains in recent months.

In a corresponding move, the company was deleted from the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes. MSCI removed Standard Food Corp (佳格食品) from the MSCI Global Standard Indexes, but included the stock in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes.

In terms of the MSCI Taiwan Index, MSCI added one stock, but removed another, leaving the total unchanged at 87. It raised Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board’s weighting in the MSCI Taiwan Index by 0.16 percentage points, the biggest jump among the 87 stocks, and lowered Standard Food’s weighting by 0.08 percentage points, the steepest cut.

Chang felt the strong market showings in the US would offset any lingering effect of the MSCI cuts.

“Due to the strong gains on US markets during the break for the Lunar New Year holiday, the local stock market is likely to play catch-up after trading resumes next week,” he said.

The TAIEX closed up 0.61 percent at 15,802.40 on the last trading day ahead of the 11-day Lunar New Year holiday. The local stock market is to reopen on Wednesday.