A move by global index provider MSCI Inc to cut Taiwan’s weighting in two of its three major indices will not have much of an effect on the local stock market, an analyst said yesterday.
“The magnitude of the downgrade of Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI indexes was minor, and the weighting cuts have been widely anticipated,” More Rich Securities Consulting (摩爾投顧) analyst Chang Chih-chen (張志誠) said. “I expect the latest MSCI moves to have only a limited effect on shares in Taiwan in a market that remains awash in liquidity as funds continue to flow in,” Chang said.
Earlier this week, MSCI announced it had lowered Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which is closely watched by foreign institutional investors, to 13.27 percent from 13.37 percent after its quarterly index review. It was the eighth consecutive downgrade of Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
MSCI also cut Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI All-Country Asia ex-Japan Index by 0.11 percentage points to 14.91 percent, while leaving Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI All-Country World Index unchanged at 1.83 percent.
The index adjustments are scheduled to take effect after markets close on Feb. 26.
MSCI announces index adjustments following quarterly reviews in February and August and semi-annual reviews in May and November.
According to MSCI, China enjoyed the largest weighting upgrade of 0.22 percentage points in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, while South Korea faced the steepest cut, of 0.11 percentage points, in the index.
MSCI added Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp (南亞電路板) to the MSCI Global Standard Indexes after its review, with analysts saying the inclusion reflected the stock’s gains in recent months.
In a corresponding move, the company was deleted from the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes. MSCI removed Standard Food Corp (佳格食品) from the MSCI Global Standard Indexes, but included the stock in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes.
In terms of the MSCI Taiwan Index, MSCI added one stock, but removed another, leaving the total unchanged at 87. It raised Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board’s weighting in the MSCI Taiwan Index by 0.16 percentage points, the biggest jump among the 87 stocks, and lowered Standard Food’s weighting by 0.08 percentage points, the steepest cut.
Chang felt the strong market showings in the US would offset any lingering effect of the MSCI cuts.
“Due to the strong gains on US markets during the break for the Lunar New Year holiday, the local stock market is likely to play catch-up after trading resumes next week,” he said.
The TAIEX closed up 0.61 percent at 15,802.40 on the last trading day ahead of the 11-day Lunar New Year holiday. The local stock market is to reopen on Wednesday.
TIGHT MARKET: The offer for the UK chip designer is likely to draw scrutiny from UK regulators as nations grow more protective of strategic industries like semiconductors Renesas Electronics Corp of Japan has agreed to acquire Dialog Semiconductor PLC, the UK chip designer whose clients include Apple Inc, marking another UK-based semiconductor company being sold to Asian investors. Renesas is making an all-cash offer of 67.50 euros per share, it said in a statement yesterday. The Japanese company would pay about 4.9 billion euros (US$5.9 billion) to take over its target, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Dialog has agreed to the terms of the transaction, it said in a statement yesterday. The offer price is a 20 percent premium to Dialog’s Friday close of 56.12 euros. Shares of the
‘CRYPTO CRAZE’: Proponents of bitcoin cite backing from the likes of Elon Musk as evidence of a rally, but an Oanda analyst said the surge was driven by speculation Bitcoin yesterday hit a fresh record above US$47,000 after Tesla Inc’s announcement of a US$1.5 billion investment in the largest cryptocurrency. The token rose as much as 6.3 percent to almost US$47,493 in Asian trading before paring some of the gains. It was at about US$46,455 as of 12:22pm in Hong Kong. Tesla’s disclosure on Monday sent the price soaring. The company also said it would begin accepting the digital token as a form of payment for its electric vehicles. The developments amounted to the biggest endorsement of the controversial cryptocurrency by a mainstream firm. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer and
OVERLOADED: Chipmakers should continue to benefit from tight capacity and robust demand for chips for 5G handsets, laptops, gaming consoles and cars Thanks to a persistent chip shortage United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday posted record-high revenue for last month. Revenue rose 10.21 percent to NT$15.53 billion (US$547.02 million), compared with NT$14.09 billion in January last year. On a monthly basis, revenue edged up 1.57 percent from NT$15.29 billion. UMC told investors on Jan. 27 that chip demand had significantly outpaced what it could supply, and that its utilization rate would be close to 100 percent this quarter from 99 percent last quarter. The company plans to spend US$1.5 billion in capital expenditure this year, which would increase capacity
Airbnb Inc yesterday announced plans to tighten control of short-term rentals advertised on its Web site in several French cities including Paris, by throwing out those without formal registration numbers. France is one of Airbnb’s top destinations, but the online letting marketplace has faced criticism in Paris and other cities, including Amsterdam and New York, over concerns that its short-term rentals make housing shortages worse. Airbnb said that it would take extra measures against people who let out properties in France for short-term stays without registering with authorities. Listings without a registration number in Paris, Lyon and Bordeaux would be blocked from taking