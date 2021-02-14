INTERNET
India TikTok sale explored
ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) is said to be exploring a sale of the India operations of TikTok to rival unicorn Glance, in an attempt to resuscitate the once-thriving short video sharing app that has been banned indefinitely in the South Asian nation. The discussions have been initiated by Japan’s Softbank Group Corp, according to people familiar with the talks. Softbank is a backer of Glance’s parent InMobi Pte as well as ByteDance. The discussions involve four sides, the people said, adding that any deal will need a final seal of approval from Indian authorities.
TECHNOLOGY
Intelsat reaches creditor deal
Intelsat SA, the bankrupt satellite company, reached an agreement with some of its creditors on a plan that would hand ownership to unsecured bondholders and halve its debt load. The McLean, Virginia-based company filed a plan to cut its debt to US$7 billion. The proposal has the support of creditors holding about US$3.8 billion of its obligations, according to a statement, suggesting holders of about 25 percent of debt have agreed to the plan. The Intelsat Jackson unit’s unsecured bondholders would take control of the new company by converting their holdings to new shares, according to court papers.
AVIATION
American weighs debt deal
American Airlines Group Inc is weighing a return to the debt market as soon as March to help pay back loans from the US government that have helped keep the company afloat through the pandemic. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which last year helped United Airlines Holdings Inc use its frequent-flier program to backstop new debt, is sounding out potential credit investors in a debt deal for American, according to people familiar with the matter. American, which backed a US$7.5 billion US Treasury loan with its frequent-flier program, is considering doing the same with its new debt, the people said. Terms are still fluid and could change, they said.
ACCOUNTING
KPMG UK head ‘untenable’
KPMG’s UK chairman has resigned days after sparking widespread anger for telling employees to stop moaning about the pandemic. Bill Michael, KPMG’s UK chair and senior partner since 2017, will leave the firm at the end of the month, admitting that his position had become “untenable.” He had been placed under investigation after telling KPMG’s financial services consulting team to “stop moaning” and “playing the victim card” when employees voiced concern over possible cuts to their pay and pensions at a virtual meeting on Monday. Senior elected board member Bina Mehta has been named acting UK chair, and Mary O’Connor, KPMG’s head of clients and markets, will take over Michael’s role as senior partner.
GERMANY
Supply Chain Act consensus
Germany’s government has reached agreement on legislation that obliges German companies to carry out due diligence regarding human rights and environmental issues in supply chains globally, government sources said on Friday. The legislation will apply to more than 600 companies that employ at least 3,000 staff from 2023 and to around 2,900 companies with more than 1,000 staff from 2024, according to a document seen by Reuters. Critics have warned that the Supply Chain Act would make companies liable for health and environmental damage claims made by environmental non-government organizations, exposing them to unlimited financial risk.
AUTOMAKERS
Ghosn ‘helpers’ fight Japan
Lawyers for two men accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while awaiting trial on financial charges have asked the US Supreme Court to intervene and delay their extradition. Lawyers for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, asked the court on an emergency basis to put on hold a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be handed over to Japan as early as Friday, according to a late Thursday filing.
INTERNET
Maryland taxes digital ads
Maryland on Friday became the first US state to tax digital ad money taken in by Internet giants. Legislators in the state senate mustered enough votes to override a veto by Republican Governor Larry Hogan, who had sought to derail the tax on revenue from online ads shown in Maryland. “It’s all about taxes and no results,” Hogan said in a video posted at Twitter. “This is not the end of this fight, this is only the beginning. It cannot and it will not stand.” The tax is expected to be challenged in court.
OIL
Rosneft back in the black
Russian oil giant Rosneft PJSC returned to profit in the fourth quarter of last year after signing a multibillion-dollar deal to sell a share of its Vostok Oil mega-project in the Arctic to trader Trafigura Group. The results signal that the producer will be able to pay a dividend for last year even after historic crude-price declines and production cuts. The company reported a record quarterly net income of 324 billion rubles (US$4.36 billion) in the three months through December, above analyst estimates. That offset earlier losses, resulting in a full-year profit of 147 billion rubles.
REAL ESTATE
Koch buying stalled resort
The real estate unit of Koch Industries is buying a long-stalled resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, betting on a rebound in a city hit hard by a plunge in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is partnering with Fontainebleau Development, an early developer of the property before the project went bankrupt during the financial crisis. Financial terms were not disclosed. The company did not give further plans for the property, which is 75 percent complete, according to the statement.
NORWAY
Mainland GDP fizzles
The Norwegian mainland economy contracted by 2.5 percent last year in what was probably the weakest development since 1945, Statistics Norway (SSB) said on Friday. Norway’s fourth-quarter mainland GDP, a measure which excludes oil and gas production, expanded by 1.9 percent from the preceding three months, SSB said. EU outsider Norway fared better than the eurozone, where GDP declined by an estimated 6.8 percent last year, according to preliminary Eurostat data last week.
BANKING
Credit Suisse to settle suit
Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay US$600 million to settle a lawsuit over mortgage securities which collapsed in the 2008 financial crisis, crystallizing a large hit to its profit. The plaintiff, MBIA Insurance Corp, said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement, after a post-trial court decision that ordered the Swiss bank to pay about US$604 million in damages. The settlement means there will be no appeal trial. Credit Suisse is expecting to post a fourth-quarter loss when it reports earnings on Feb. 18.
TIGHT MARKET: The offer for the UK chip designer is likely to draw scrutiny from UK regulators as nations grow more protective of strategic industries like semiconductors Renesas Electronics Corp of Japan has agreed to acquire Dialog Semiconductor PLC, the UK chip designer whose clients include Apple Inc, marking another UK-based semiconductor company being sold to Asian investors. Renesas is making an all-cash offer of 67.50 euros per share, it said in a statement yesterday. The Japanese company would pay about 4.9 billion euros (US$5.9 billion) to take over its target, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Dialog has agreed to the terms of the transaction, it said in a statement yesterday. The offer price is a 20 percent premium to Dialog’s Friday close of 56.12 euros. Shares of the
‘CRYPTO CRAZE’: Proponents of bitcoin cite backing from the likes of Elon Musk as evidence of a rally, but an Oanda analyst said the surge was driven by speculation Bitcoin yesterday hit a fresh record above US$47,000 after Tesla Inc’s announcement of a US$1.5 billion investment in the largest cryptocurrency. The token rose as much as 6.3 percent to almost US$47,493 in Asian trading before paring some of the gains. It was at about US$46,455 as of 12:22pm in Hong Kong. Tesla’s disclosure on Monday sent the price soaring. The company also said it would begin accepting the digital token as a form of payment for its electric vehicles. The developments amounted to the biggest endorsement of the controversial cryptocurrency by a mainstream firm. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer and
FOREIGN LENDERS: The central bank took steps against Deutsche Bank’s Taipei branch, as well as ING Bank, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Citibank Taiwan The central bank yesterday punished four foreign banks for helping grain merchants speculate in New Taiwan dollar-deliverable forwards in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. In a statement issued on its Web site, the central bank said it has revoked the Deutsche Bank Taipei branch’s licenses to trade NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards. The branch has also been banned from foreign-exchange derivatives transactions for two years, the statement said. The central bank has banned the Taipei branches of ING Bank NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd from trading NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non
OVERLOADED: Chipmakers should continue to benefit from tight capacity and robust demand for chips for 5G handsets, laptops, gaming consoles and cars Thanks to a persistent chip shortage United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday posted record-high revenue for last month. Revenue rose 10.21 percent to NT$15.53 billion (US$547.02 million), compared with NT$14.09 billion in January last year. On a monthly basis, revenue edged up 1.57 percent from NT$15.29 billion. UMC told investors on Jan. 27 that chip demand had significantly outpaced what it could supply, and that its utilization rate would be close to 100 percent this quarter from 99 percent last quarter. The company plans to spend US$1.5 billion in capital expenditure this year, which would increase capacity