World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INTERNET

India TikTok sale explored

ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) is said to be exploring a sale of the India operations of TikTok to rival unicorn Glance, in an attempt to resuscitate the once-thriving short video sharing app that has been banned indefinitely in the South Asian nation. The discussions have been initiated by Japan’s Softbank Group Corp, according to people familiar with the talks. Softbank is a backer of Glance’s parent InMobi Pte as well as ByteDance. The discussions involve four sides, the people said, adding that any deal will need a final seal of approval from Indian authorities.

TECHNOLOGY

Intelsat reaches creditor deal

Intelsat SA, the bankrupt satellite company, reached an agreement with some of its creditors on a plan that would hand ownership to unsecured bondholders and halve its debt load. The McLean, Virginia-based company filed a plan to cut its debt to US$7 billion. The proposal has the support of creditors holding about US$3.8 billion of its obligations, according to a statement, suggesting holders of about 25 percent of debt have agreed to the plan. The Intelsat Jackson unit’s unsecured bondholders would take control of the new company by converting their holdings to new shares, according to court papers.

AVIATION

American weighs debt deal

American Airlines Group Inc is weighing a return to the debt market as soon as March to help pay back loans from the US government that have helped keep the company afloat through the pandemic. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which last year helped United Airlines Holdings Inc use its frequent-flier program to backstop new debt, is sounding out potential credit investors in a debt deal for American, according to people familiar with the matter. American, which backed a US$7.5 billion US Treasury loan with its frequent-flier program, is considering doing the same with its new debt, the people said. Terms are still fluid and could change, they said.

ACCOUNTING

KPMG UK head ‘untenable’

KPMG’s UK chairman has resigned days after sparking widespread anger for telling employees to stop moaning about the pandemic. Bill Michael, KPMG’s UK chair and senior partner since 2017, will leave the firm at the end of the month, admitting that his position had become “untenable.” He had been placed under investigation after telling KPMG’s financial services consulting team to “stop moaning” and “playing the victim card” when employees voiced concern over possible cuts to their pay and pensions at a virtual meeting on Monday. Senior elected board member Bina Mehta has been named acting UK chair, and Mary O’Connor, KPMG’s head of clients and markets, will take over Michael’s role as senior partner.

GERMANY

Supply Chain Act consensus

Germany’s government has reached agreement on legislation that obliges German companies to carry out due diligence regarding human rights and environmental issues in supply chains globally, government sources said on Friday. The legislation will apply to more than 600 companies that employ at least 3,000 staff from 2023 and to around 2,900 companies with more than 1,000 staff from 2024, according to a document seen by Reuters. Critics have warned that the Supply Chain Act would make companies liable for health and environmental damage claims made by environmental non-government organizations, exposing them to unlimited financial risk.

AUTOMAKERS

Ghosn ‘helpers’ fight Japan

Lawyers for two men accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while awaiting trial on financial charges have asked the US Supreme Court to intervene and delay their extradition. Lawyers for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, asked the court on an emergency basis to put on hold a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be handed over to Japan as early as Friday, according to a late Thursday filing.

INTERNET

Maryland taxes digital ads

Maryland on Friday became the first US state to tax digital ad money taken in by Internet giants. Legislators in the state senate mustered enough votes to override a veto by Republican Governor Larry Hogan, who had sought to derail the tax on revenue from online ads shown in Maryland. “It’s all about taxes and no results,” Hogan said in a video posted at Twitter. “This is not the end of this fight, this is only the beginning. It cannot and it will not stand.” The tax is expected to be challenged in court.

OIL

Rosneft back in the black

Russian oil giant Rosneft PJSC returned to profit in the fourth quarter of last year after signing a multibillion-dollar deal to sell a share of its Vostok Oil mega-project in the Arctic to trader Trafigura Group. The results signal that the producer will be able to pay a dividend for last year even after historic crude-price declines and production cuts. The company reported a record quarterly net income of 324 billion rubles (US$4.36 billion) in the three months through December, above analyst estimates. That offset earlier losses, resulting in a full-year profit of 147 billion rubles.

REAL ESTATE

Koch buying stalled resort

The real estate unit of Koch Industries is buying a long-stalled resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, betting on a rebound in a city hit hard by a plunge in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is partnering with Fontainebleau Development, an early developer of the property before the project went bankrupt during the financial crisis. Financial terms were not disclosed. The company did not give further plans for the property, which is 75 percent complete, according to the statement.

NORWAY

Mainland GDP fizzles

The Norwegian mainland economy contracted by 2.5 percent last year in what was probably the weakest development since 1945, Statistics Norway (SSB) said on Friday. Norway’s fourth-quarter mainland GDP, a measure which excludes oil and gas production, expanded by 1.9 percent from the preceding three months, SSB said. EU outsider Norway fared better than the eurozone, where GDP declined by an estimated 6.8 percent last year, according to preliminary Eurostat data last week.

BANKING

Credit Suisse to settle suit

Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay US$600 million to settle a lawsuit over mortgage securities which collapsed in the 2008 financial crisis, crystallizing a large hit to its profit. The plaintiff, MBIA Insurance Corp, said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement, after a post-trial court decision that ordered the Swiss bank to pay about US$604 million in damages. The settlement means there will be no appeal trial. Credit Suisse is expecting to post a fourth-quarter loss when it reports earnings on Feb. 18.