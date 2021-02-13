PHILIPPINES
Virus curbs to be eased
The Philippines plans to allow more businesses, including cinemas and public attractions, to reopen or expand their operations soon, as the country moves to revive its pandemic-hit economy, the presidential spokesman said yesterday. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said improving hospital capacity provided room to ease more COVID-19 curbs. The reopening of businesses will be guided by health and safety rules and capacity limits, Roque said.
BANKING
ING profit plummets
Top Dutch bank ING Groep NV yesterday said its net profit plummeted 48 percent to 2.45 billion euros (nearly US$3 billion) last year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Total income slipped 3.7 percent from 2019 to 17.7 billion euros. For the fourth quarter alone, net profit was down 18 percent at 727 million euros. ING’s global customer base jumped 578,000 to 13.9 million last year, it said.
HOSPITALITY
Oyo Latam ends joint venture
The Latin American unit of Indian hotel startup Oyo Corp has ended its joint venture with the Softbank Latin America Fund, less than six months after they struck a partnership in the region, both companies said on Thursday. Oyo’s business in Latin America, known as Oyo Latam, on Wednesday said it was moving to a digital-only model, and that the changes would require laying off nearly its entire staff. Softbank Group Corp has poured US$75 million into Oyo in Latin America, part of its more than US$1 billion investment in the parent company. Softbank said the decision was made jointly with Oyo due to challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
SOCIAL MEDIA
India warns US firms
Indian technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad warned US social media firms on Thursday to abide by the country’s laws, a day after a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration and Twitter over content regulation. Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad mentioned Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, LinkedIn and WhatsApp by name and said they were welcome to operate in India, but only if they play by India’s rules.
WINE AND SPIRITS
US rates sap French exports
US tariffs and coronavirus restrictions in many countries wiped 13.9 percent off the revenues of French wine and spirits exporters last year, an industry group said on Thursday. Sales abroad of wines and spirits — France’s second-biggest export after the aerospace industry — fell 2 billion euros (US$2.42 billion) to 12.1 billion euros, the Federation of French Wines and Spirit Exporters said.
E-COMMERCE
Ferragamo fakers sued
Amazon.com Inc and Salvatore Ferragamo filed lawsuits in US courts on Thursday accusing third-party sellers of using the e-commerce site to sell counterfeits of the Italian brand’s products. The separate lawsuits accuse four individual merchants and three companies based in the US or China of offering knockoff belts bearing the Ferragamo brand and design on Amazon. The companies say they purchased some of the products themselves and determined they were fakes. Amazon said it closed the accounts of the merchants, who shared the same mailing addresses, banking details, packaging and sales tactics.
MEXICO
Mexico cuts key rate to 4%
Mexico’s central bank on Thursday reduced its key interest rate to 4.0 percent, resuming monetary stimulus aimed at reinvigorating the pandemic-hit economy, the second largest in Latin America. The Bank of Mexico lowered the inter-bank rate by 25 basis points, the first such cut since September, it said in a statement. “Economic activity in Mexico improved in the fourth quarter [of 2020] at a slightly quicker pace than expected, although it remains below pre-pandemic levels in an environment of uncertainty and downside risks,” it said. Potential dangers to the global economy included any increases in coronavirus infections or delays in the distribution of vaccines, the central bank added.
EUROZONE
Eventual rebound expected
The EU slashed its growth forecast for this year on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic keeps much of Europe under restrictions, but Brussels insisted that a powerful rebound was near. The European Commission said GDP growth in the 19 countries that use the euro would hit 3.8 percent this year, with the recovery coming later than originally hoped. This was down from the 4.2 percent forecast made in November. However, Brussels gave a sharp boost to its prediction for growth next year, upping it to 3.8 percent from 3.0 percent earlier. Most hopefully, the EU said that the European economy would reach pre-pandemic levels next year.
ENERGY
IEA warns on oil
The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned Thursday the world oil market remains fragile, despite a recent recovery in prices, as tighter restrictions are imposed to curb more contagious coronavirus variants. At the same time, the IEA said the economic outlook was brighter overall, especially in the second half of this year. “The rebalancing of the oil market remains fragile in the early part of 2021 as measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, with its more contagious variants, weigh heavily on the near-term recovery in global oil demand,” the IEA said in its latest monthly report.
UNITED STATES
Smaller deficit anticipated
The US Congressional Budget Office says the federal government is on track for a US$2.3 trillion deficit this year, down roughly US$900 billion from last year when the coronavirus pandemic led Congress to provide historic amounts of financial aid. Stronger economic growth has helped to reduce the anticipated shortfall for this year. Still, the deficit could soon be revised upward if President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package becomes law. The additional aid — coming after roughly US$4 trillion was approved last year — would add more red ink once enacted, but is not included in Thursday’s budget office projections.
TIGHT MARKET: The offer for the UK chip designer is likely to draw scrutiny from UK regulators as nations grow more protective of strategic industries like semiconductors Renesas Electronics Corp of Japan has agreed to acquire Dialog Semiconductor PLC, the UK chip designer whose clients include Apple Inc, marking another UK-based semiconductor company being sold to Asian investors. Renesas is making an all-cash offer of 67.50 euros per share, it said in a statement yesterday. The Japanese company would pay about 4.9 billion euros (US$5.9 billion) to take over its target, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Dialog has agreed to the terms of the transaction, it said in a statement yesterday. The offer price is a 20 percent premium to Dialog’s Friday close of 56.12 euros. Shares of the
FOREIGN LENDERS: The central bank took steps against Deutsche Bank’s Taipei branch, as well as ING Bank, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Citibank Taiwan The central bank yesterday punished four foreign banks for helping grain merchants speculate in New Taiwan dollar-deliverable forwards in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. In a statement issued on its Web site, the central bank said it has revoked the Deutsche Bank Taipei branch’s licenses to trade NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards. The branch has also been banned from foreign-exchange derivatives transactions for two years, the statement said. The central bank has banned the Taipei branches of ING Bank NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd from trading NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non
‘CRYPTO CRAZE’: Proponents of bitcoin cite backing from the likes of Elon Musk as evidence of a rally, but an Oanda analyst said the surge was driven by speculation Bitcoin yesterday hit a fresh record above US$47,000 after Tesla Inc’s announcement of a US$1.5 billion investment in the largest cryptocurrency. The token rose as much as 6.3 percent to almost US$47,493 in Asian trading before paring some of the gains. It was at about US$46,455 as of 12:22pm in Hong Kong. Tesla’s disclosure on Monday sent the price soaring. The company also said it would begin accepting the digital token as a form of payment for its electric vehicles. The developments amounted to the biggest endorsement of the controversial cryptocurrency by a mainstream firm. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer and
OVERLOADED: Chipmakers should continue to benefit from tight capacity and robust demand for chips for 5G handsets, laptops, gaming consoles and cars Thanks to a persistent chip shortage United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday posted record-high revenue for last month. Revenue rose 10.21 percent to NT$15.53 billion (US$547.02 million), compared with NT$14.09 billion in January last year. On a monthly basis, revenue edged up 1.57 percent from NT$15.29 billion. UMC told investors on Jan. 27 that chip demand had significantly outpaced what it could supply, and that its utilization rate would be close to 100 percent this quarter from 99 percent last quarter. The company plans to spend US$1.5 billion in capital expenditure this year, which would increase capacity