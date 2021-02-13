World Business Quick Take

PHILIPPINES

Virus curbs to be eased

The Philippines plans to allow more businesses, including cinemas and public attractions, to reopen or expand their operations soon, as the country moves to revive its pandemic-hit economy, the presidential spokesman said yesterday. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said improving hospital capacity provided room to ease more COVID-19 curbs. The reopening of businesses will be guided by health and safety rules and capacity limits, Roque said.

BANKING

ING profit plummets

Top Dutch bank ING Groep NV yesterday said its net profit plummeted 48 percent to 2.45 billion euros (nearly US$3 billion) last year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Total income slipped 3.7 percent from 2019 to 17.7 billion euros. For the fourth quarter alone, net profit was down 18 percent at 727 million euros. ING’s global customer base jumped 578,000 to 13.9 million last year, it said.

HOSPITALITY

Oyo Latam ends joint venture

The Latin American unit of Indian hotel startup Oyo Corp has ended its joint venture with the Softbank Latin America Fund, less than six months after they struck a partnership in the region, both companies said on Thursday. Oyo’s business in Latin America, known as Oyo Latam, on Wednesday said it was moving to a digital-only model, and that the changes would require laying off nearly its entire staff. Softbank Group Corp has poured US$75 million into Oyo in Latin America, part of its more than US$1 billion investment in the parent company. Softbank said the decision was made jointly with Oyo due to challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

SOCIAL MEDIA

India warns US firms

Indian technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad warned US social media firms on Thursday to abide by the country’s laws, a day after a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration and Twitter over content regulation. Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad mentioned Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, LinkedIn and WhatsApp by name and said they were welcome to operate in India, but only if they play by India’s rules.

WINE AND SPIRITS

US rates sap French exports

US tariffs and coronavirus restrictions in many countries wiped 13.9 percent off the revenues of French wine and spirits exporters last year, an industry group said on Thursday. Sales abroad of wines and spirits — France’s second-biggest export after the aerospace industry — fell 2 billion euros (US$2.42 billion) to 12.1 billion euros, the Federation of French Wines and Spirit Exporters said.

E-COMMERCE

Ferragamo fakers sued

Amazon.com Inc and Salvatore Ferragamo filed lawsuits in US courts on Thursday accusing third-party sellers of using the e-commerce site to sell counterfeits of the Italian brand’s products. The separate lawsuits accuse four individual merchants and three companies based in the US or China of offering knockoff belts bearing the Ferragamo brand and design on Amazon. The companies say they purchased some of the products themselves and determined they were fakes. Amazon said it closed the accounts of the merchants, who shared the same mailing addresses, banking details, packaging and sales tactics.

MEXICO

Mexico cuts key rate to 4%

Mexico’s central bank on Thursday reduced its key interest rate to 4.0 percent, resuming monetary stimulus aimed at reinvigorating the pandemic-hit economy, the second largest in Latin America. The Bank of Mexico lowered the inter-bank rate by 25 basis points, the first such cut since September, it said in a statement. “Economic activity in Mexico improved in the fourth quarter [of 2020] at a slightly quicker pace than expected, although it remains below pre-pandemic levels in an environment of uncertainty and downside risks,” it said. Potential dangers to the global economy included any increases in coronavirus infections or delays in the distribution of vaccines, the central bank added.

EUROZONE

Eventual rebound expected

The EU slashed its growth forecast for this year on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic keeps much of Europe under restrictions, but Brussels insisted that a powerful rebound was near. The European Commission said GDP growth in the 19 countries that use the euro would hit 3.8 percent this year, with the recovery coming later than originally hoped. This was down from the 4.2 percent forecast made in November. However, Brussels gave a sharp boost to its prediction for growth next year, upping it to 3.8 percent from 3.0 percent earlier. Most hopefully, the EU said that the European economy would reach pre-pandemic levels next year.

ENERGY

IEA warns on oil

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned Thursday the world oil market remains fragile, despite a recent recovery in prices, as tighter restrictions are imposed to curb more contagious coronavirus variants. At the same time, the IEA said the economic outlook was brighter overall, especially in the second half of this year. “The rebalancing of the oil market remains fragile in the early part of 2021 as measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, with its more contagious variants, weigh heavily on the near-term recovery in global oil demand,” the IEA said in its latest monthly report.

UNITED STATES

Smaller deficit anticipated

The US Congressional Budget Office says the federal government is on track for a US$2.3 trillion deficit this year, down roughly US$900 billion from last year when the coronavirus pandemic led Congress to provide historic amounts of financial aid. Stronger economic growth has helped to reduce the anticipated shortfall for this year. Still, the deficit could soon be revised upward if President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package becomes law. The additional aid — coming after roughly US$4 trillion was approved last year — would add more red ink once enacted, but is not included in Thursday’s budget office projections.