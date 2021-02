Bitcoin hits record as firms back crypto

DIGITAL ASSETS: Following support from Elon Musk, moves by Mastercard and BNY Mellon confirm a fundamental shift to cryptocurrencies, an Oanda analyst said

Bloomberg





Bitcoin jumped to a record high after Mastercard Inc and Bank of New York Mellon Corp moved to make it easier for customers to use cryptocurrencies.

The largest digital asset rose as much as 8.1 percent to US$48,663, surpassing the all-time high reached on Monday after Tesla Inc announced it would hold US$1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

“Bitcoin appears to be in a near-perfect storm for higher prices, and Tesla has helped solidify about US$50,000 as the next whole number resistance target,” said Mike McGlone, a Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist.

Mastercard singled out so-called “stablecoins,” which often peg their value to that of another asset, such as the US dollar. Mastercard has already partnered with crypto card providers such as Wirex and BitPay, but has required digital currencies to be converted into fiat before processing payments for transactions on its network.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday it will hold, transfer and issue bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for institutional customers. Interest in cryptocurrencies has accelerated yet again as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, emerged as a central figure for the crypto faithful, supporting arguments among proponents that Wall Street and the mainstream are becoming more receptive to the asset class. Detractors maintain speculators are behind bitcoin’s rise and the bubble will once again burst.

Mastercard is “actively engaging” with central banks around the world on their plans to launch new digital currencies, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

“The announcements from both Mastercard and BNY Mellon confirm the fundamental shift that financial institutions are committing to cryptocurrencies,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “This is great news for further mainstream acceptance with cryptocurrencies and will likely continue to keep the excitement going for bitcoin.”

Twitter Inc has also done some “upfront thinking” around how to handle bitcoin, including if employees and vendors ask to be paid in the cryptocurrency and whether the firm needs to have the digital asset on its balance sheet, chief financial officer Ned Segal said in an interview on CNBC.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has been a long-time advocate of bitcoin. Square Inc, which Dorsey also co-founded, has invested in the cryptocurrency.

“These are just the early innings of corporate adoption, as digital currencies are beginning to play a larger role in robust balance sheet management,” said Nathan Cox, chief investment officer at Two Prime, an investment firm specialized in digital asset and derivative strategy management.

Wall Street Bets, the popular Reddit forum at the center of the retail investor frenzy, is talking about cryptocurrencies as well. The unverified Twitter account “Wallstreetbets mod” posted a call to buy bitcoin and marijuana stocks.

Regulatory scrutiny remains a wild card for crypto investors. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, speaking at a Treasury forum for financial sector innovation, warned misuse of cryptocurrencies was a growing problem. Yellen has previously raised concerns about the use of cryptocurrencies in illicit financing.