REAL ESTATE
HK deal breaks record
Wharf Holdings Ltd (九龍倉) teamed up with Hong Kong property tycoons to win a premium land site in the territory’s luxurious Victoria Peak area for a record-breaking price. The consortium includes a Wharf subsidiary, an entity owned by Sino Land Co (信和置業) chairman Robert Ng (黃志祥), CC Land Holdings Ltd (中渝置地) chairman Cheung Chung-kiu (張松橋), Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd (華人置業) executive director Chan Hoi Wan (陳凱韻) and her brother-in-law, Thomas Lau (劉鑾鴻). It won the 5,067m2 residential land for HK$7.25 billion (US$935 million), the Honk Kong government said yesterday. The sale marks the highest price per square meter on record for a residential site sold in government tenders.
BEVERAGES
Heineken cuts 8,000 jobs
Dutch brewing giant Heineken NV yesterday said that it would cut about 8,000 jobs worldwide as the COVID-19 pandemic kept much of the hospitality sector closed. Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewer, said this included cutting jobs at the head office in Amsterdam, while other layoffs would depend on local circumstances, it added. The company recorded a net loss of 204 million euros (US$247 million) last year. Sales fell by 17 percent to 23 billion euros with bars and cafes closed in many countries, the company said.
STEELMAKERS
Thyssenkrupp rises outlook
Thyssenkrupp AG has issued improved forecasts for sales, earnings and cash flow as the long-struggling German conglomerate benefits from improving demand for steel and vehicle components. Cash burn should ease to about 1 billion euros this financial year, less than the 1.5 billion euros expected previously, Thyssenkrupp said yesterday. That is a big stride from the 5.5 billion euro drain in the period that ended in September last year. Thyssenkrupp now sees sales growing in the high single-digit percentage range, up from the low to mid-single digits. Its net loss should be in the high three-digit million euro range, better than its earlier expectation for more than 1 billion euros.
BANKING
Societe Generale posts loss
French banking giant Societe Generale SA slumped into a net loss last year as the COVID-19 pandemic battered the global economy, despite a recovery in the second half, the bank said yesterday. The group reported a net loss of 258 million euros, compared with a profit of about 3.2 billion euros in 2019. The pandemic forced the bank to boost bad loan provisions and take various accounting charges. Net banking income — equivalent to turnover — fell by 10 percent last year. For this year, the group said it would “maintain strict discipline... against the backdrop of an improvement in the economic outlook with a slight increase in costs.”
SAUDI ARABIA
Economy shrinks 3.8%
The economy shrank by 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter last year from the same period a year earlier, but it grew 2.8 percent on a quarterly basis, preliminary government data showed yesterday. The “flash estimates” for quarterly GDP by the General Authority for Statistics did not have a breakdown on how the oil and non-oil sectors performed in the three-month period. The economy contracted by 4.1 percent last year, according to the preliminary estimates, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, lower crude prices and output cuts.
FOREIGN LENDERS: The central bank took steps against Deutsche Bank’s Taipei branch, as well as ING Bank, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Citibank Taiwan The central bank yesterday punished four foreign banks for helping grain merchants speculate in New Taiwan dollar-deliverable forwards in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. In a statement issued on its Web site, the central bank said it has revoked the Deutsche Bank Taipei branch’s licenses to trade NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards. The branch has also been banned from foreign-exchange derivatives transactions for two years, the statement said. The central bank has banned the Taipei branches of ING Bank NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd from trading NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non
TIGHT MARKET: The offer for the UK chip designer is likely to draw scrutiny from UK regulators as nations grow more protective of strategic industries like semiconductors Renesas Electronics Corp of Japan has agreed to acquire Dialog Semiconductor PLC, the UK chip designer whose clients include Apple Inc, marking another UK-based semiconductor company being sold to Asian investors. Renesas is making an all-cash offer of 67.50 euros per share, it said in a statement yesterday. The Japanese company would pay about 4.9 billion euros (US$5.9 billion) to take over its target, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Dialog has agreed to the terms of the transaction, it said in a statement yesterday. The offer price is a 20 percent premium to Dialog’s Friday close of 56.12 euros. Shares of the
ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it expects its chip assembly and testing (ATM) service revenue this year to grow two times faster the global semiconductor industry’s as 5G-related applications drive chip demand. The Kaohsiung-based company said that its ATM revenue last year expanded 10 percent to NT$270.1 billion (US$9.52 billion) from a year earlier. Global semiconductor industry sales, excluding the memory chip segment, are predicted to grow by 5 to 10 percent this year, ASE said. The company said it expects ATM capacity constraints to last throughout this year, instead of just the first half, as it had
OVERLOADED: Chipmakers should continue to benefit from tight capacity and robust demand for chips for 5G handsets, laptops, gaming consoles and cars Thanks to a persistent chip shortage United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday posted record-high revenue for last month. Revenue rose 10.21 percent to NT$15.53 billion (US$547.02 million), compared with NT$14.09 billion in January last year. On a monthly basis, revenue edged up 1.57 percent from NT$15.29 billion. UMC told investors on Jan. 27 that chip demand had significantly outpaced what it could supply, and that its utilization rate would be close to 100 percent this quarter from 99 percent last quarter. The company plans to spend US$1.5 billion in capital expenditure this year, which would increase capacity