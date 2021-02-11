World Business Quick Take

Agencies





REAL ESTATE

HK deal breaks record

Wharf Holdings Ltd (九龍倉) teamed up with Hong Kong property tycoons to win a premium land site in the territory’s luxurious Victoria Peak area for a record-breaking price. The consortium includes a Wharf subsidiary, an entity owned by Sino Land Co (信和置業) chairman Robert Ng (黃志祥), CC Land Holdings Ltd (中渝置地) chairman Cheung Chung-kiu (張松橋), Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd (華人置業) executive director Chan Hoi Wan (陳凱韻) and her brother-in-law, Thomas Lau (劉鑾鴻). It won the 5,067m2 residential land for HK$7.25 billion (US$935 million), the Honk Kong government said yesterday. The sale marks the highest price per square meter on record for a residential site sold in government tenders.

BEVERAGES

Heineken cuts 8,000 jobs

Dutch brewing giant Heineken NV yesterday said that it would cut about 8,000 jobs worldwide as the COVID-19 pandemic kept much of the hospitality sector closed. Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewer, said this included cutting jobs at the head office in Amsterdam, while other layoffs would depend on local circumstances, it added. The company recorded a net loss of 204 million euros (US$247 million) last year. Sales fell by 17 percent to 23 billion euros with bars and cafes closed in many countries, the company said.

STEELMAKERS

Thyssenkrupp rises outlook

Thyssenkrupp AG has issued improved forecasts for sales, earnings and cash flow as the long-struggling German conglomerate benefits from improving demand for steel and vehicle components. Cash burn should ease to about 1 billion euros this financial year, less than the 1.5 billion euros expected previously, Thyssenkrupp said yesterday. That is a big stride from the 5.5 billion euro drain in the period that ended in September last year. Thyssenkrupp now sees sales growing in the high single-digit percentage range, up from the low to mid-single digits. Its net loss should be in the high three-digit million euro range, better than its earlier expectation for more than 1 billion euros.

BANKING

Societe Generale posts loss

French banking giant Societe Generale SA slumped into a net loss last year as the COVID-19 pandemic battered the global economy, despite a recovery in the second half, the bank said yesterday. The group reported a net loss of 258 million euros, compared with a profit of about 3.2 billion euros in 2019. The pandemic forced the bank to boost bad loan provisions and take various accounting charges. Net banking income — equivalent to turnover — fell by 10 percent last year. For this year, the group said it would “maintain strict discipline... against the backdrop of an improvement in the economic outlook with a slight increase in costs.”

SAUDI ARABIA

Economy shrinks 3.8%

The economy shrank by 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter last year from the same period a year earlier, but it grew 2.8 percent on a quarterly basis, preliminary government data showed yesterday. The “flash estimates” for quarterly GDP by the General Authority for Statistics did not have a breakdown on how the oil and non-oil sectors performed in the three-month period. The economy contracted by 4.1 percent last year, according to the preliminary estimates, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, lower crude prices and output cuts.