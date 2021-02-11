Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) yesterday reported a 10.8 percent drop in cash profits, blaming the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and record low interest rates.
The country’s largest lender said that its statutory net profit fell 20.8 percent to A$4.87 billion (US$3.76 billion), largely due to the one-off gain of a sale in 2019.
Cash profits — the bank’s preferred measure — slid 10.8 percent to A$3.88 billion due in part to the impact of COVID-19, including the cost of bad loans and provisions for future defaults.
The Australian central bank has also slashed the cash rate to 0.10 percent and embarked on a massive quantitative easing program to stimulate the economy, suppressing mortgage interest rates.
The bank announced a final dividend of A$1.50 per share, up more than 50 percent from the A$0.98 paid out after it announced its full-year results in August last year, but still down 25 percent from pre-pandemic levels.
The move is a boon for Australia’s legion of retail shareholders who rely on bank dividends for retirement earnings and heralds higher payouts from the nation’s other three large banks this year. Australia & New Zealand Banking Corp, National Australia Bank Ltd and Westpac Banking Corp all reduced or suspended payouts last year, but are set to restore payments after the regulator scrapped its cap on dividends in December last year.
CBA chief executive officer Matt Comyn said that Australia was starting to see a turnaround in economic conditions, but some cause for caution remained.
“Australia is relatively well-positioned having started from a position of fiscal and economic strength,” he said in a statement. “Although the outlook is positive, there are a number of health and economic risks that could dampen the pace of recovery.”
Australia’s economy contracted in the first two quarters of last year in the country’s first recession in nearly three decades.
