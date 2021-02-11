Toyota Motor Corp yesterday reported a 50 percent profit jump last quarter, underlining a solid recovery at the Japanese automaker from the damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toyota’s quarterly profit totaled ￥838.7 billion (US$8 billion), up from ￥559 billion a year earlier.
Quarterly sales rose to ￥8.2 trillion from ￥7.6 trillion.
Photo: Bloomberg
Although its business operations are still affected by the pandemic, cost cuts and other efforts including online marketing campaigns helped boost its bottom line, Toyota chief operating officer Kenta Kon told reporters.
Toyota said that it expects to sell 7.6 million vehicles globally for the fiscal year through March, down from nearly 9 million vehicles in the previous fiscal year.
However, the latest projection is better than the earlier forecast to sell 7.5 million vehicles.
Global vehicle sales were rebounding last quarter, with Toyota selling more vehicles in the US, Japan and Europe, compared with the previous fiscal year.
Toyota raised its annual profit forecast to ￥1.9 trillion, up from an earlier projection of ￥1.4 trillion.
That is still lower than the ￥2 trillion profit the maker of the Corolla subcompact, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models made in the previous fiscal year.
Takaki Nakanishi, an equities analyst at Jefferies LLC, sees an “upward trend” for Toyota, which he thinks would grow stronger this year.
The auto industry has experienced a shortage of computer chips because of the pandemic, but that is slowly being resolved.
On Tuesday, Toyota’s smaller rival Nissan Motor Co upgraded its full-year profit forecast, beating market expectations to return an operating profit for the first time in four quarters.
Honda Motor Co also revised upward its full-year outlook as net profit more than doubled in the third quarter last year.
However, Nissan and Honda downgraded their sales forecasts for the current fiscal year, citing in part the chip shortage.
Kon said that the shortage has not yet affected Toyota’s production, although uncertainties remain.
Separately, when asked what the company thought of recent remarks by Tokyo Olympic Games Organizing Committee chief executive officer Yoshiro Mori, which were widely criticized as sexist, the company referred to a statement from Toyota president Akio Toyoda.
Toyoda did not call for Mori’s resignation, but stressed that Toyota was a corporate sponsor of the Olympics because it supports the Games’ goals of promoting peace and diversity.
“The comment is different from our values,” Toyoda said.
