New Taiwan dollar gains 5.69 percent against US dollar in Year of the Rat

Staff writer, with CNA





The New Taiwan dollar appreciated 5.69 percent against the US dollar to close at NT$28.39 on Tuesday, the last day of trading before the Lunar New Year holiday.

Compared with the closing level of NT$30.006 on Jan. 22 last year, the last trading day of the Year of the Pig, the NT dollar continued to trend up, increasing by NT$1.616, or 5.69 percent, on the back of foreign fund inflows and the US Federal Reserve pumping funds into the market to ease the economic effects of COVID-19.

The central bank said that it stepped into the local foreign exchange market to prop up the US dollar and slow the pace of the NT dollar’s appreciation, as a stronger local currency, which hit its highest level in more than 23 years, weighed on Taiwanese exports.

A Bank of Taiwan employee holds up New Taiwan dollar banknotes at a branch in Taipei on Wednesday last week. Photo: CNA

The central bank said it intervened to stabilize the market because of “large and sudden capital flows that caused excessive volatility.”

The intervention came when the US dollar on Friday last week fell below NT$28.

Without such intervention, the greenback would have fallen further against the NT dollar, experts said.

On Tuesday, dealers said that trading was light, as many traders had already left for the Lunar New Year holiday.

To crack down on speculation, the central bank has also punished four foreign banks — Deutsche Bank AG, ING Bank NV, Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group — for helping grain companies to speculate in the foreign exchange market, the central bank said last week.

Dealers said that although the US dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against the currencies of six major US trading partners, has shown signs of strengthening, Washington would likely implement massive stimulus measures.

Liquidity would likely continue to be ample, so it would remain to be seen whether the US dollar would become stronger in the longer term, they said.