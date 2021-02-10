Win Semiconductors bleak on revenue

UNFAVORABLE CONDITIONS: Some of the company’s factories are scheduled to enter annual maintenance this quarter, which would suggest a decline in wafer shipments Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said it expects a low-teens percentage decline in revenue this quarter as demand from smartphones weakens during the slack season and unfavorable foreign-exchange rates continue to affect its top-line performance. The company reported revenue of NT$6.86 billion (US$241.75 million) for October to December last year, with about 40 to 45 percent of that coming from power amplifiers for smartphones. The Taoyuan-based company also said that some of its factories are entering annual maintenance this quarter, which would suggest a decline in wafer shipments and affect its revenue. The company aims

By Lisa Wang