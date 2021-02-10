Tax revenue in the nation last month totaled NT$187.4 billion (US$6.6 billion), rising 20.9 percent from a year earlier, as record stock transaction volumes bolstered income from securities transaction taxes, while a lower comparison base last year also helped, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.
Securities transaction tax income contributed NT$21.2 billion to the state coffers, more than a threefold increase from NT$7 billion a year earlier, as daily securities turnover rose to NT$428.7 billion, compared with NT$179.8 billion in January last year, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Chen Yu-feng (陳玉豐) said.
The TAIEX has repeatedly rallied to new highs in the past few months as Taiwan’s high-tech firms benefited from the pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy and inflows of global funds seeking to pursue better returns.
Photo: CNA
Revenue from the land value increment tax picked up 52.7 percent year-on-year to NT$10.5 billion, as the number of taxable cases soared 51.1 percent to 65,085, Chen said.
Active property transactions and price hikes had in December last year prompted the central bank to cap the loan-to-value ratios at 55 to 65 percent for corporate buyers and multiple homeowners, as well as for unsold houses and land financing, to curb property speculation.
Property developers are looking at a slowdown in presale project launches this year to appease policymakers, local real-estate agencies have said.
Revenue generated by business tax gained 17.7 percent to NT$83.3 billion last month, while that of sales tax grew 9.9 percent to NT$13.7 billion on the back of strong auto sales, the ministry said.
Revenue from personal income tax, and alcohol and tobacco tax showed negative cyclical movements, the ministry said, attributing the gap to the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, part of which fell in January last year, but is entirely in February this year.
Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) yesterday finalized the purchase of Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨), bringing all Wellcome supermarkets and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its brand, the hypermarket chain operator said as the first converted Wellcome store reopened as a Carrefour outlet in Taipei. The company expects to convert Wellcome stores to Carrefour supermarkets at a rate of 36 to 40 a month and complete the conversions nationwide by August, Carrefour Taiwan president Wang Chun-chao (王俊超) said. Wellcome Taiwan, which was launched in 1987 by Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), was Taiwan’s largest supermarket chain, before French hypermarket chain Carrefour
FOREIGN LENDERS: The central bank took steps against Deutsche Bank’s Taipei branch, as well as ING Bank, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Citibank Taiwan The central bank yesterday punished four foreign banks for helping grain merchants speculate in New Taiwan dollar-deliverable forwards in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. In a statement issued on its Web site, the central bank said it has revoked the Deutsche Bank Taipei branch’s licenses to trade NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards. The branch has also been banned from foreign-exchange derivatives transactions for two years, the statement said. The central bank has banned the Taipei branches of ING Bank NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd from trading NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non
Siemens AG raised its annual guidance after better-than-expected sales and profit in its first quarter to Dec. 31 last year, the latest sign Europe’s biggest engineering company is benefiting from a strong rebound in China. Siemens now sees full-year net income rising to as much as 5.5 billion euros (US$6.6 billion) from 4.2 billion euros last year, clearly above previous expectations for moderate growth, it said yesterday. That is after comparable revenue increased in all four of its industrial businesses, including at its high-margin software segment. “Some of the industries we lead have recovered clearly faster than expected,” co-chief executive officer Roland
UNFAVORABLE CONDITIONS: Some of the company’s factories are scheduled to enter annual maintenance this quarter, which would suggest a decline in wafer shipments Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said it expects a low-teens percentage decline in revenue this quarter as demand from smartphones weakens during the slack season and unfavorable foreign-exchange rates continue to affect its top-line performance. The company reported revenue of NT$6.86 billion (US$241.75 million) for October to December last year, with about 40 to 45 percent of that coming from power amplifiers for smartphones. The Taoyuan-based company also said that some of its factories are entering annual maintenance this quarter, which would suggest a decline in wafer shipments and affect its revenue. The company aims