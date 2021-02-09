APPAREL
Boohoo buys more brands
UK online fashion retailer Boohoo Group PLC has bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia Group for ￡25.2 million (US$34.5 million), completing the breakup of Philip Green’s fallen empire. Boohoo said the purchase of the three brands was a significant opportunity to grow its market share across a broader demographic. However, the deal does not include any stores, putting thousands of jobs at risk. Last month, Boohoo bought the Debenhams brand out of administration for ￡55 million. That deal also excluded Debenhams’ stores and its 12,000 staff. All Debenhams’ UK stores are to permanently close this year.
AEROSPACE
Rolls-Royce to pause output
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC plans to shutter civil aerospace production for two weeks over the summer, cutting pay for 19,000 workers as the COVID-19 crisis stunts demand for jet engines. The measures relate to negotiations with unions announced last summer and would affect 12,500 people in the UK, where Rolls-Royce is based, a spokesman said. The salary reduction would be spread over the year to ease the burden. The company said it is seeking a 10 percent productivity and efficiency improvement across its UK civil aerospace operations, and has begun “complex and constructive discussions with the union on how this can be achieved.”
INVESTMENT
Bain expanding in Japan
Bain Capital is expanding in Japan as competition intensifies among the world’s largest private-equity firms to win deals from businesses undertaking overhauls. The US firm increased its Tokyo headcount by 25 percent last year to more than 50 people, mainly by recruiting investment professionals, and is open to hiring more, managing director David Gross-Loh said. Bain put more than US$2 billion into Japanese transactions last year, including a take-private deal by nursing-home provider Nichiigakkan Co. “While there is still uncertainty arising from the pandemic, we continue to see Japan as an extremely attractive investment destination,” Gross-Loh said by e-mail.
FOOD
Salion Foods seeking buyer
Beijing Salion Foods Co (北京聖倫食品), a Chinese manufacturer of condiments and seasonings, is seeking a buyer in a deal that could fetch about US$300 million to US$400 million, people with knowledge of the matter said. The owner of the closely held sauce maker is working with an adviser on the potential sale, the people said. First-round bids for the business are due as soon as this month, they said. Deliberations for the sale are ongoing, and the owner could decide to keep the business, they said. A representative for Salion declined to comment.
FOOD
Nabisco plant to close
A Nabisco plant in New Jersey is to close for good by summer’s end after 63 years of operation, leaving as many as 600 people without jobs, officials said. The plant in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, produces baked goods under the Nabisco brand, including famous treats such as Oreo, Lorna Doone and Teddy Grahams. Mondelez International, the North American division of Nabisco’s parent company, had said in November that closure of the plant was under consideration. Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso said local officials were told on Thursday that the plant would shut in late August or early September.
Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) yesterday finalized the purchase of Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨), bringing all Wellcome supermarkets and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its brand, the hypermarket chain operator said as the first converted Wellcome store reopened as a Carrefour outlet in Taipei. The company expects to convert Wellcome stores to Carrefour supermarkets at a rate of 36 to 40 a month and complete the conversions nationwide by August, Carrefour Taiwan president Wang Chun-chao (王俊超) said. Wellcome Taiwan, which was launched in 1987 by Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), was Taiwan’s largest supermarket chain, before French hypermarket chain Carrefour
Siemens AG raised its annual guidance after better-than-expected sales and profit in its first quarter to Dec. 31 last year, the latest sign Europe’s biggest engineering company is benefiting from a strong rebound in China. Siemens now sees full-year net income rising to as much as 5.5 billion euros (US$6.6 billion) from 4.2 billion euros last year, clearly above previous expectations for moderate growth, it said yesterday. That is after comparable revenue increased in all four of its industrial businesses, including at its high-margin software segment. “Some of the industries we lead have recovered clearly faster than expected,” co-chief executive officer Roland
ORDER VISIBILITY: The chipmaker’s chairman said that demand for semiconductors is strong, with some customers booking orders to be delivered in the third quarter Contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) yesterday said that it plans to allocate 41.2 percent more capital expenditure to expand capacity this year as demand has greatly surpassed its capacity amid a stay-at-home trend. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to spend NT$5 billion (US$176.14 million) on new facilities and equipment to mitigate the supply crunch, up from NT$3.54 billion last year. Based on its expenditure plan, the chipmaker’s most-requested 0.18-micron and 0.25-micron technology capacity would increase by a combined 20 percent from last year, Vanguard said. Part of the spending would be to expand automotive chips, which make up less than 10 percent
FOREIGN LENDERS: The central bank took steps against Deutsche Bank’s Taipei branch, as well as ING Bank, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Citibank Taiwan The central bank yesterday punished four foreign banks for helping grain merchants speculate in New Taiwan dollar-deliverable forwards in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. In a statement issued on its Web site, the central bank said it has revoked the Deutsche Bank Taipei branch’s licenses to trade NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards. The branch has also been banned from foreign-exchange derivatives transactions for two years, the statement said. The central bank has banned the Taipei branches of ING Bank NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd from trading NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non