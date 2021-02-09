Airbnb to tighten control of short-term lets in France

Reuters, PARIS





Airbnb Inc yesterday announced plans to tighten control of short-term rentals advertised on its Web site in several French cities including Paris, by throwing out those without formal registration numbers.

France is one of Airbnb’s top destinations, but the online letting marketplace has faced criticism in Paris and other cities, including Amsterdam and New York, over concerns that its short-term rentals make housing shortages worse.

Airbnb said that it would take extra measures against people who let out properties in France for short-term stays without registering with authorities.

The Airbnb logo is pictured on a smaller pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre Museum in Paris on March 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Listings without a registration number in Paris, Lyon and Bordeaux would be blocked from taking reservations as of this year, Airbnb said, adding that the plan would be rolled out in other cities too.

Under existing rules in Paris, people are not allowed to rent out their entire homes on Airbnb for more than 120 days and are obliged to declare the rentals.

The new measures follow an appeal from France’s housing ministry for platforms such as Airbnb to work more closely with local authorities, including by sharing data and information.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the tourism and travel industries hard. Airbnb, which in December last year listed on the New York stock exchange, has suffered a blow to revenues as reservations dwindle.

The group said that it would take part in new campaigns in France to promote travel, including in ski resorts in the French Alps and the Haute Savoie region.

The French government has extended ski lift closures because of the pandemic, dealing a blow to local business owners who depend heavily on the winter season.